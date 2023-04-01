Chopping Mall Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score by Chuck Cirino CD Edition

- Cast: Ace Mask | Angela Aames | Angus Scrimm | Arthur Roberts | Barbara Crampton | Dick Miller | Gerrit Graham | Jim Wynorski | John Terlesky | Karrie Emerson | Kelli Maroney | Lenny Juliano | Mary Woronov | Mel Welles | Morgan Douglas | Nick Segal | Paul Bartel | Paul Coufos | Russell Todd | Suzee Slater | Toni Naples | Tony O'Dell
- Directors: Jim Wynorski
- Artists: We Buy Your Kids
- Composers: Chuck Cirino
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Pop Fetish
- Formats: CD
- Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror
- Studios: Waxwork
- Original Release Date: March 14, 1986
- Rating: r
- More: Angela Aames | Angus Scrimm | Barbara Crampton | Toni Naples
Presenting the Chopping Mall Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score by Chuck Cirino.
We originally released the 1986 hyperactive electronic soundtrack to Chopping Mall for the very first time in any format back in 2014. It was only our fifth release ever and it sold out within 24 hours. After nine years, we are so very excited to offer a brand new pressing of one of our most requested titles on CD with exclusive composer liner notes, and artwork by We Buy Your Kids!
Chopping Mall is a 1986 American horror film co-written and directed by Jim Wynorski, produced by Julie Corman, and starring Kelli Maroney, Mary Woronov, and Barbara Crampton. It focuses on three high-tech security robots turning maniacal and killing partying teenage employees inside a shopping mall after dark.
Chuck Cirino is an American composer with over 75 feature length projects to his credit including including film, TV, and web. Known for an energetic and experimental approach and his usage of electronics and synthesizers, Cirino’s soundtrack to Chopping Mall remains a cult classic.
Special Features
- The Complete Original 1986 Soundtrack by Chuck Cirino
- Custom Sleeve Artwork by We Buy Your Kids
- Composer Liner Notes
Playlists
Main Title
Come Out And Play
Do They Kill Cockroaches? (Dialogue)
Shopping Death
Showdown
Burning Terror
Running Rampant
Fergie's Dead
Zombiebot
The One In The Middle (Dialogue)
Scary
Crawling Around
Love Theme
End Title
Have A Nice Day! (Dialogue)
Chopping Mall Suite
Specifications
- Number of Discs:1
