Chopping Mall Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score by Chuck Cirino CD Edition

Presenting the Chopping Mall Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score by Chuck Cirino.

We originally released the 1986 hyperactive electronic soundtrack to Chopping Mall for the very first time in any format back in 2014. It was only our fifth release ever and it sold out within 24 hours. After nine years, we are so very excited to offer a brand new pressing of one of our most requested titles on CD with exclusive composer liner notes, and artwork by We Buy Your Kids!

Chopping Mall is a 1986 American horror film co-written and directed by Jim Wynorski, produced by Julie Corman, and starring Kelli Maroney, Mary Woronov, and Barbara Crampton. It focuses on three high-tech security robots turning maniacal and killing partying teenage employees inside a shopping mall after dark.

Chuck Cirino is an American composer with over 75 feature length projects to his credit including including film, TV, and web. Known for an energetic and experimental approach and his usage of electronics and synthesizers, Cirino’s soundtrack to Chopping Mall remains a cult classic.

Special Features

The Complete Original 1986 Soundtrack by Chuck Cirino

Custom Sleeve Artwork by We Buy Your Kids

Composer Liner Notes

Playlists

Main Title

Come Out And Play

Do They Kill Cockroaches? (Dialogue)

Shopping Death

Showdown

Burning Terror

Running Rampant

Fergie's Dead

Zombiebot

The One In The Middle (Dialogue)

Scary

Crawling Around

Love Theme

End Title

Have A Nice Day! (Dialogue)

Chopping Mall Suite

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

