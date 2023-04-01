Share Page Support Us
Chopping Mall Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score by Chuck Cirino CD Edition

Chopping Mall Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score by Chuck Cirino CD Edition
Chopping Mall Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score by Chuck Cirino CD Edition
SKU: 230401-107868
UPC: 657768307614
Part No: WW005
Weight: 0.4 lbs
Brand New

Presenting the Chopping Mall Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score by Chuck Cirino.

We originally released the 1986 hyperactive electronic soundtrack to Chopping Mall for the very first time in any format back in 2014. It was only our fifth release ever and it sold out within 24 hours. After nine years, we are so very excited to offer a brand new pressing of one of our most requested titles on CD with exclusive composer liner notes, and artwork by We Buy Your Kids!

Chopping Mall is a 1986 American horror film co-written and directed by Jim Wynorski, produced by Julie Corman, and starring Kelli Maroney, Mary Woronov, and Barbara Crampton. It focuses on three high-tech security robots turning maniacal and killing partying teenage employees inside a shopping mall after dark.

Chuck Cirino is an American composer with over 75 feature length projects to his credit including including film, TV, and web. Known for an energetic and experimental approach and his usage of electronics and synthesizers, Cirino’s soundtrack to Chopping Mall remains a cult classic.

Special Features

  • The Complete Original 1986 Soundtrack by Chuck Cirino
  • Custom Sleeve Artwork by We Buy Your Kids
  • Composer Liner Notes

Playlists

  • Main Title
    Come Out And Play
    Do They Kill Cockroaches? (Dialogue)
    Shopping Death
    Showdown
    Burning Terror
    Running Rampant
    Fergie's Dead
    Zombiebot
    The One In The Middle (Dialogue)
    Scary
    Crawling Around
    Love Theme
    End Title
    Have A Nice Day! (Dialogue)
    Chopping Mall Suite

Specifications

  • Number of Discs:
    1
