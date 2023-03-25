Share Page Support Us
The Beastie Boys Licensed To Ill 30th Anniversary Remastered Vinyl Edition

$32.77
$29.79
See Options

5 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 230325-107049
UPC: 602547820754
Weight: 1.8 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Beastie Boys Licensed To Ill 30th Anniversary Remastered Vinyl Edition.

This 30th anniversary LP edition of Beastie Boys’ debut album Licensed To Ill is cut from original production masters and presented on 180-gram heavyweight vinyl. The album is back-to-back classic Beastie Boys anthems including “Hold It Now, Hit It,” “Brass Monkey,” “(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party),” “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” (featuring Slayer’s Kerry King) and “Girls.” Licensed To Ill is the 1st Hip Hop album to top the Billboard 200 and in 2015 it was certified Diamond by the RIAA.

Special Features

  • 180 Gram Heavyweight Vinyl
  • Audiophile Quality
  • Cut from Original Production Masters

Playlists

  • Rhymin & Stealin
    The New Style
    She's Crafty
    Posse in Effect
    Slow Ride
    Girls
    (You Gotta) Fight for Your Right...To Party!
    No Sleep Till Brooklyn
    Paul Revere
    Hold It Now, Hit It
    Brass Monkey
    Slow and Low
    Time to Get Ill

Specifications

  • Number of Discs:
    1
