The Beastie Boys Licensed To Ill 30th Anniversary Remastered Vinyl Edition.
This 30th anniversary LP edition of Beastie Boys’ debut album Licensed To Ill is cut from original production masters and presented on 180-gram heavyweight vinyl. The album is back-to-back classic Beastie Boys anthems including “Hold It Now, Hit It,” “Brass Monkey,” “(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party),” “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” (featuring Slayer’s Kerry King) and “Girls.” Licensed To Ill is the 1st Hip Hop album to top the Billboard 200 and in 2015 it was certified Diamond by the RIAA.
Special Features
- 180 Gram Heavyweight Vinyl
- Audiophile Quality
- Cut from Original Production Masters
Playlists
Rhymin & Stealin
The New Style
She's Crafty
Posse in Effect
Slow Ride
Girls
(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right...To Party!
No Sleep Till Brooklyn
Paul Revere
Hold It Now, Hit It
Brass Monkey
Slow and Low
Time to Get Ill
