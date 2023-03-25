View larger $32.77

The Beastie Boys Licensed To Ill 30th Anniversary Remastered Vinyl Edition.

This 30th anniversary LP edition of Beastie Boys’ debut album Licensed To Ill is cut from original production masters and presented on 180-gram heavyweight vinyl. The album is back-to-back classic Beastie Boys anthems including “Hold It Now, Hit It,” “Brass Monkey,” “(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party),” “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” (featuring Slayer’s Kerry King) and “Girls.” Licensed To Ill is the 1st Hip Hop album to top the Billboard 200 and in 2015 it was certified Diamond by the RIAA.

Special Features

180 Gram Heavyweight Vinyl

Audiophile Quality

Cut from Original Production Masters

Playlists

Rhymin & Stealin

The New Style

She's Crafty

Posse in Effect

Slow Ride

Girls

(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right...To Party!

No Sleep Till Brooklyn

Paul Revere

Hold It Now, Hit It

Brass Monkey

Slow and Low

Time to Get Ill

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

