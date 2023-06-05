Share Page Support Us
Shogun Assassin Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD

$16.17
$14.70
See Options

25 in stock
CD
SKU: 230605-108272
UPC: 712187489300
Part No: BSXCD8930
Weight: 0.5 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

A CD reissue of the classic Japanese film soundtrack, Shogun Assassin. The music is by W. Michael Lewis and Mark Lindsay.

There were six films in the Lone Wolf and Cub series. These, in turn, were based on the long-running 1970s manga series Lone Wolf and Cub created by the writer Kazuo Koike and the artist Goseki Kojima. The project was directed by Robert Houston and his partner David Weisman, a protégé of Andy Warhol and director of Ciao! Manhattan (1972). A fan of the original Kozure Ōkami films, Weisman had obtained the rights for $50,000 from the American office of Toho Studios. The film was distributed by Roger Corman’s New World Pictures to the grindhouse movie circuit in the United States, and then later as a video cassette from MCA/Universal Home Video.

When released in the United Kingdom by the Vipco video tape label in 1983, Shogun Assassin’s extreme violence almost caused it to be banned in the UK by the Home Office. Vipco played this for publicity in the cover art of their 2000 release on DVD, which was stamped “Banned since 1983!” The poster and title treatment was created by artist Jim Evans. Jim’s son Gibran Evans voiced the narrative as Daigorō. In 2006 it was restored and re-released on DVD in the United States by AnimEigo.

Playlists

  • Legend of Lone Wolf
    Daigoro’s Theme
    The Ball and the Sword
    Assassin with Son
    The Ninja
    Voyagers
    Three Hundred Forty Five
    Crimson Sky
    Eyes of a Demon
    Dune
    Lone Wolf’s Theme
    A Wish, is Only a Wish
    Shogun Assassin Theatrical Trailer

