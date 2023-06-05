Shogun Assassin Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD

- Cast: Akihiro Tomikawa | Kayo Matsuo | Lainie Cooke | Lamont Johnson | Lennie Weinrib | Mark Lindsay | Marshall Efron | Minoru Ôki | Sam Weisman | Sandra Bernhard | Shin Kishida | Shôgen Nitta | Tomisaburo Wakayama | Vic Davis
- Directors: Kenji Misumi | Robert Houston
- Composers: Mark Lindsay | W. Michael Lewis
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Pop Fetish
- Formats: CD
- Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts | Thrillers
- Studios: BSX Music
- Original Release Date: November 7, 1980
- Product Release Date: February 24, 2023
- Rating: r
A CD reissue of the classic Japanese film soundtrack, Shogun Assassin. The music is by W. Michael Lewis and Mark Lindsay.
There were six films in the Lone Wolf and Cub series. These, in turn, were based on the long-running 1970s manga series Lone Wolf and Cub created by the writer Kazuo Koike and the artist Goseki Kojima. The project was directed by Robert Houston and his partner David Weisman, a protégé of Andy Warhol and director of Ciao! Manhattan (1972). A fan of the original Kozure Ōkami films, Weisman had obtained the rights for $50,000 from the American office of Toho Studios. The film was distributed by Roger Corman’s New World Pictures to the grindhouse movie circuit in the United States, and then later as a video cassette from MCA/Universal Home Video.
When released in the United Kingdom by the Vipco video tape label in 1983, Shogun Assassin’s extreme violence almost caused it to be banned in the UK by the Home Office. Vipco played this for publicity in the cover art of their 2000 release on DVD, which was stamped “Banned since 1983!” The poster and title treatment was created by artist Jim Evans. Jim’s son Gibran Evans voiced the narrative as Daigorō. In 2006 it was restored and re-released on DVD in the United States by AnimEigo.
Playlists
Legend of Lone Wolf
Daigoro’s Theme
The Ball and the Sword
Assassin with Son
The Ninja
Voyagers
Three Hundred Forty Five
Crimson Sky
Eyes of a Demon
Dune
Lone Wolf’s Theme
A Wish, is Only a Wish
Shogun Assassin Theatrical Trailer
Related
- Companies: BSX Music
- Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Martial Arts | Thrillers
- Music Genres: Soundtracks
- People / Bands: Akihiro Tomikawa | Kayo Matsuo | Kenji Misumi | Lainie Cooke | Lamont Johnson | Lennie Weinrib | Mark Lindsay | Marshall Efron | Minoru Ôki | Robert Houston | Sam Weisman | Sandra Bernhard | Shin Kishida | Shôgen Nitta | Tomisaburo Wakayama | Vic Davis | W. Michael Lewis
- Product Types: Music & Movie Formats > CD | Music & Spoken Word
- Shows / Movies: Shogun Assassin