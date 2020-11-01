The Hollywood Reporter Batman 75th Anniversary Special Article Zac Efron Cover (May 9, 2014) [E97]

mag SKU: 201101-82799-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Batman items

Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Science Fiction

Item Release Date: May 9, 2014

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Hollywood Reporter Batman 75th Anniversary Special Article Zac Efron Cover (May 9, 2014). Issue includes an original illustration commission by Jim Lee, a 2-page spread with the iconic Batman symbol, and an article celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the Dark Knight by Kevin Smith, Adam West and fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier.

The item is in great condition with bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.



Publication: The Hollywood Reporter

Subject: Batman | Zac Efron

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Magazines & Newspapers | Science Fiction