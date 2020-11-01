The Hollywood Reporter Batman 75th Anniversary Special Article Zac Efron Cover (May 9, 2014) [E97]

Share Page Support Us
The Hollywood Reporter Batman 75th Anniversary Special Article Zac Efron Cover (May 9, 2014)

$25.99

$21.99


1 in stock


magSKU: 201101-82799-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Batman  items
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Science Fiction
Item Release Date: May 9, 2014
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Hollywood Reporter Batman 75th Anniversary Special Article Zac Efron Cover (May 9, 2014). Issue includes an original illustration commission by Jim Lee, a 2-page spread with the iconic Batman symbol, and an article celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the Dark Knight by Kevin Smith, Adam West and fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier.

The item is in great condition with bends and creases. Please review photos for condition details.


Publication: The Hollywood Reporter
Subject: Batman | Zac Efron

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Magazines & Newspapers | Science Fiction