Bloodsport 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster (1988)

Original U.S. Release: April 29, 1988

Rating: R

In the cult classic martial arts film Bloodsport, Jean-Claude Van Damme plays Frank Dux, an American martial artist serving in the military. Dux decides to leave the army in order to compete in a martial arts tournament in Hong Kong where fights to the death are commonplace.

Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Bolo Yeung | Donald Gibb | Forest Whitaker | Jean-Claude Van Damme | Leah Ayres | Norman Burton | Philip Chan | Roy Chiao

Directors: Newt Arnold

Project Name: Bloodsport

