Product Types: Apparel & Accessories | Bandanas
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Art and Culture | Fantasy | Mystery
Studio: Trev
Details
Featured is the Batman Contemporary DC Comic Book Covers Bandana. The unique design features an array of classic Batman comic book covers from the golden and silver age.
Features
- Fully licensed product.
- Ultra-soft and uniquely crafted.
- Bandanas can be used as face coverings, headbands, scarfs, flags, wall art, fashion accessories and more.
- Dye-sublimated print; Each item is uniquely hand-printed in the U.S.A.
- The printing process creates slight imperfections over seams and folds in the fabric. They are unique to and are a part of each item.
- Photos in this listing are for reference only. Your item will be shipped folded in a clear plastic sleeve.
Specifications
- Size: 21x21 in
- Material: Light weight woven polyester
Characters: Batman
Contributors: Adam West | Ben Affleck | Christian Bale | George Clooney | Jason O'Mara | Kevin Conroy | Michael Keaton | Val Kilmer | Will Arnett
