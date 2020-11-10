Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

DC Comics Batman Heed the Bat Signal Call Bandana

DC Comics Batman Heed the Bat Signal Call Bandana
View larger
DC Comics Batman Heed the Bat Signal Call Bandana
DC Comics Batman Heed the Bat Signal Call Bandana
DC Comics Batman Heed the Bat Signal Call Bandana
DC Comics Batman Heed the Bat Signal Call Bandana
DC Comics Batman Heed the Bat Signal Call Bandana
DC Comics Batman Heed the Bat Signal Call Bandana
DC Comics Batman Heed the Bat Signal Call Bandana
DC Comics Batman Heed the Bat Signal Call Bandana
DC Comics Batman Heed the Bat Signal Call Bandana
DC Comics Batman Heed the Bat Signal Call Bandana

$16.99

$14.55


5 in stock


SKU: 201109-82973-1
Part No: BM2654
Condition: New

View All: Adam West | Batman | Ben Affleck | Christian Bale | George Clooney | Michael Keaton | Val Kilmer  items
Product Types: Apparel & Accessories | Bandanas
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction
Studio: Trev
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is the DC Comics Batman Heed the Bat Signal Call Bandana. The design features the Dark Knight under the light of the Bat Signal in Gotham City.

Features

  • Fully licensed product.
  • Ultra-soft and uniquely crafted.
  • Bandanas can be used as face coverings, headbands, scarfs, flags, wall art, fashion accessories and more.
  • Dye-sublimated print; Each item is uniquely hand-printed in the U.S.A.
  • The printing process creates slight imperfections over seams and folds in the fabric. They are unique to and are a part of each item.
  • Photos in this listing are for reference only. Your item will be shipped folded in a clear plastic sleeve.

Specifications

  • Size: 21x21 in
  • Material: Light weight woven polyester


Characters: Batman
Contributors: Adam West | Ben Affleck | Christian Bale | George Clooney | Jason O'Mara | Kevin Conroy | Michael Keaton | Val Kilmer | Will Arnett

Related Items

Shrek The Third DVD (with Embossed Slipcover)
DC Legends Mini-Series Issue Number 1 Comic Book First Issue (November 1986)
The Godfather: The Corleone Family Cookbook Hardcover Edition (2019)
Forbidden World Original 27 x 40 inch Movie Poster (1982)
The Barbi Twins Adventures Topps Comics Number 1 (July 1995)
Our Army at War Sgt. Rock (No. 167, May 1966) Joe Kubert [9063]
Funko Vinyl Idolz Batman & Robin Classic TV Series #30
Reckoning Kingdoms of Amalur PS3 PlayStation 3 Todd McFarlane-Signed 36×24 inch Game Poster (2012) [D06]
Banjo Tooie Nintendo N64 with Instruction Booklet and Box [372]
Anime Trivia Quizbook: Episode 2 – Torments from the Top 20

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Bandanas | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Trev