Diamond Select Mortal Kombat 11 Kitana PVC Statue

View larger $58.99 $53.77 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





toy SKU: 210205-84996-1

UPC: 699788839218

Part No: JUN198963

Weight: 3.15 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Genres: Action | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Martial Arts

Studio: Diamond Select

Item Release Date: August 26, 2020

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

A Diamond Select Toys Release! This one is for the fans! Wielding her twin steel fans, Kitana wears her outfit from the Mortal Kombat 11 video game in this new Gallery Diorama. Made of high-quality PVC, and featuring detailed sculpting and paint applications, this piece comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Salvador Gomes.

Special Features

Based on Mortal Kombat 11

Detailed sculpting and paint applications

Full-color window box

Designed by Nelson X Asencio

Sculpted by Salvador Gomes

Specifications

Size: 5 x 4 x 9 in

Material: PVC Plastic



Project Name: Mortal Kombat

Characters: Kitana

Related Items

Categories

Action | Diamond Select | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Martial Arts | Toys & Figures