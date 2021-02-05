Diamond Select Mortal Kombat 11 Kitana PVC Statue

$58.99
$53.77
UPC: 699788839218
Part No: JUN198963
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Martial Arts
Studio: Diamond Select
Item Release Date: August 26, 2020
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
A Diamond Select Toys Release! This one is for the fans! Wielding her twin steel fans, Kitana wears her outfit from the Mortal Kombat 11 video game in this new Gallery Diorama. Made of high-quality PVC, and featuring detailed sculpting and paint applications, this piece comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Salvador Gomes.
Special Features
- Based on Mortal Kombat 11
- Detailed sculpting and paint applications
- Full-color window box
- Designed by Nelson X Asencio
- Sculpted by Salvador Gomes
Specifications
- Size: 5 x 4 x 9 in
- Material: PVC Plastic
Project Name: Mortal Kombat
Characters: Kitana
Related Items
Categories
Action | Diamond Select | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Martial Arts | Toys & Figures