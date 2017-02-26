Brandon K. Verrett – Legend: Music From The Motion Picture (featuring Tangerine Dream’s electronic score)

$15.99
$11.99
UPC: 712187489096
Part No: BSXCD8909
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Ridley Scott | Tangerine Dream items
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Adventure | Fantasy | Romance
Studio: BSX Music
Original U.S. Release: April 18, 1986
Item Release Date: June 9, 2015
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
A brand new recording of Tangerine Dream’s electronic score for the ’85 film, beautifully re-created by Brandon Verrett.
The music for LEGEND was a subject of great controversy in 1985. Initially, Ridley Scott had turned to composer Jerry Goldsmith to score the film, which would reunite them after their great success on ALIEN in 1979. Goldsmith responded by writing an enchanting, organic symphonic score emphasizing strings, woodwinds and choir, a score that the composer, the director of the film and many others felt was among Goldsmith’s best work. After a disappointing test screening, studio executives encouraged Ridley Scott to replace the music with something that would be more commercially appealing to the film’s expected youth market. Tangerine Dream ultimately composed 80 minutes of music for LEGEND, using 35 different synthesizers, yielding a score that many feel is the group’s finest musical endeavor for film.
Despite inevitable comparison between the two scores, the music that Tangerine Dream composed for the film was extremely effective and remains their most lyrical and complex work for films, from the delicate melody for Nell’s Cottage, the hauntingly fragile melody for the Unicorns, the crackling percussive motif for the Goblins and and the pervasive dark synthetic pulses associated with Darkness.
In the spirit of BSX’s fondness for reinterpreting significant film scores new musical presentations, composer/arranger Brandon K. Verrett has created a new performance of Tangerine Dream’s music for LEGEND, keeping an eye toward respect for their original performances and ear toward the sounds of today’s technology. To prepare for the project, composer Brandon K. Verrett thoroughly studied Tangerine Dream’s complete score. His intention for the new recording was to stay true to the familiar soundtrack performances of the original score but to do so while retaining the freedom to put his own musical stamp on the presentation.
Playlists
- Prologue by: Brandon K. Verrett | Tangerine Dream
- Opening by: Brandon K. Verrett | Tangerine Dream
- Cottage by: Brandon K. Verrett | Tangerine Dream
- Unicorn Theme by: Brandon K. Verrett | Tangerine Dream
- Goblins by: Brandon K. Verrett | Tangerine Dream
- Fairies by: Brandon K. Verrett | Tangerine Dream
- Blue Room by: Brandon K. Verrett | Tangerine Dream
- The Dance by: Brandon K. Verrett | Tangerine Dream
- Darkness by: Brandon K. Verrett | Tangerine Dream
- Kitchen Fight by: Brandon K. Verrett | Tangerine Dream
- Unicorn Theme Reprise by: Brandon K. Verrett | Tangerine Dream
- Jack Versus Darkness by: Brandon K. Verrett | Tangerine Dream
- Unicorn Saga by: Brandon K. Verrett | Tangerine Dream
- Loved By the Sun by: Brandon K. Verrett | Tangerine Dream
- The Unicorn Song by: Brandon K. Verrett | Tangerine Dream
- Is Your Love Strong Enough by: Brandon K. Verrett | Tangerine Dream
- Cottage - Alternate by: Brandon K. Verrett | Tangerine Dream
- Unicorn Theme - Alternate by: Brandon K. Verrett | Tangerine Dream
- Fairies - Alternate by: Brandon K. Verrett | Tangerine Dream
- Unicorn Saga - Alternate by: Brandon K. Verrett | Tangerine Dream
Specifications
- Runtime: 75
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Alice Playten | Annabelle Lanyon | Billy Barty | Cork Hubbert | David Bennent | Kiran Shah | Mia Sara | Peter O'Farrell | Robert Picardo | Tim Curry | Tom Cruise
Directors: Ridley Scott
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | BSX Music | CD | Fantasy | Music | Romance | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Throwback Space