Game Of Thrones: Limited Edition Music From The Television Series – Dominik Hauser

Details
Brand new recordings of music from the HBO series produced and arranged by Dominik Hauser.
Game Of Thrones is a television powerhouse. Nominated for Emmys, talked about relentlessly in message boards across the Internet, highly rated TV series and a best selling book series. George R.R. Martin’s universe has never been bigger. Produced and arranged by acclaimed musician Dominik Hauser, this is a fresh take on the music heard on the show.
Playlists
- Game of Thrones: Main Title (Season 3) by: Dominik Hauser
- The King's Arrival by: Dominik Hauser
- Game of Thrones by: Dominik Hauser
- Finale by: Dominik Hauser
- The Throne Is Mine by: Dominik Hauser
- Valar Morghulis by: Dominik Hauser
- Mother of Dragons by: Dominik Hauser
- Winterfell by: Dominik Hauser
- The Rains of Castamere (Extended Version) by: Dominik Hauser
- A Lannister Always Pays His Debts by: Dominik Hauser
- You Know Nothing by: Dominik Hauser
- Mhysa by: Dominik Hauser
- You Are No Son Of Mine by: Dominik Hauser
- Let's Kill Some Crows by: Dominik Hauser
- Game Of Thrones Main Title (Season 1) by: Dominik Hauser
- Game Of Thrones Main Title (8-Bit Version) by: Dominik Hauser
- The Bear and the Maiden Fair by: Dominik Hauser
Cast: Aidan Gillen | Alfie Allen | Ben Crompton | Carice van Houten | Charles Dance | Conleth Hill | Daniel Portman | Dominik Hauser | Emilia Clarke | Gwendoline Christie | Iain Glen | Ian McElhinney | Isaac Hempstead Wright | Jack Gleeson | Jacob Anderson | Jerome Flynn | John Bradley | Julian Glover | Kit Harington | Kristian Nairn | Kristofer Hivju | Lena Headey | Liam Cunningham | Maisie Williams | Michelle Fairley | Natalie Dormer | Nathalie Emmanuel | Nikolaj Coster-Waldau | Peter Dinklage | Rory McCann | Sophie Turner | Stephen Dillane
