Game Of Thrones: Limited Edition Music From The Television Series – Dominik Hauser
$15.99

$12.91


5 in stock


CDSKU: 170227-63383-1
UPC: 712187491020
Part No: BSXCD9102
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: April 17, 2011
Item Release Date: April 7, 2015
Brand new recordings of music from the HBO series produced and arranged by Dominik Hauser.

Game Of Thrones is a television powerhouse. Nominated for Emmys, talked about relentlessly in message boards across the Internet, highly rated TV series and a best selling book series. George R.R. Martin’s universe has never been bigger. Produced and arranged by acclaimed musician Dominik Hauser, this is a fresh take on the music heard on the show.

Cast: Aidan Gillen | Alfie Allen | Ben Crompton | Carice van Houten | Charles Dance | Conleth Hill | Daniel Portman | Dominik Hauser | Emilia Clarke | Gwendoline Christie | Iain Glen | Ian McElhinney | Isaac Hempstead Wright | Jack Gleeson | Jacob Anderson | Jerome Flynn | John Bradley | Julian Glover | Kit Harington | Kristian Nairn | Kristofer Hivju | Lena Headey | Liam Cunningham | Maisie Williams | Michelle Fairley | Natalie Dormer | Nathalie Emmanuel | Nikolaj Coster-Waldau | Peter Dinklage | Rory McCann | Sophie Turner | Stephen Dillane

