Game Of Thrones: Limited Edition Music From The Television Series – Dominik Hauser

View larger $15.99 $12.91 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

5 in stock





CD SKU: 170227-63383-1

UPC: 712187491020

Part No: BSXCD9102

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Game of Thrones | HBO items

Product Types: Products | Music

Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art

Formats: CD

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Thriller

Studio: BSX Music

Original U.S. Release: April 17, 2011

Item Release Date: April 7, 2015

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Brand new recordings of music from the HBO series produced and arranged by Dominik Hauser.

Game Of Thrones is a television powerhouse. Nominated for Emmys, talked about relentlessly in message boards across the Internet, highly rated TV series and a best selling book series. George R.R. Martin’s universe has never been bigger. Produced and arranged by acclaimed musician Dominik Hauser, this is a fresh take on the music heard on the show.

Playlists

Cast: Aidan Gillen | Alfie Allen | Ben Crompton | Carice van Houten | Charles Dance | Conleth Hill | Daniel Portman | Dominik Hauser | Emilia Clarke | Gwendoline Christie | Iain Glen | Ian McElhinney | Isaac Hempstead Wright | Jack Gleeson | Jacob Anderson | Jerome Flynn | John Bradley | Julian Glover | Kit Harington | Kristian Nairn | Kristofer Hivju | Lena Headey | Liam Cunningham | Maisie Williams | Michelle Fairley | Natalie Dormer | Nathalie Emmanuel | Nikolaj Coster-Waldau | Peter Dinklage | Rory McCann | Sophie Turner | Stephen Dillane

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | BSX Music | CD | Fantasy | Music | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Thriller