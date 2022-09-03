Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Del Rey Comics The Talisman Comic Stephen King, Peter Straub No.0 2009 San Diego Comic-Con Edition D86

Del Rey Comics The Talisman Comic Stephen King, Peter Straub No.0 2009 San Diego Comic-Con Edition D86
View larger
$33.57
$29.97
See Options

1 in stock
com
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Del Rey Comics The Talisman Comic Stephen King, Peter Straub No.0 2009, San Diego Comic-Con Edition. The Road of Trials, Black & White Special Edition. Cover Design: Phil Balsman, Front-Cover Illustration: Massimo Carnevale, Center Back-Cover Illustration: Tony Shasteen and Nei Ruffino

Explore More...

Related Items

Batman: The Animated Series – Robin Hand Painted Figure Eaglemoss Collection
The Films of Tyrone Power First Paperback Edition (1981) [1931107]
Kick Illustrated Magazine (February 1981) 190134
Star Wars: The Power of the Force – Princess Leia Organa with Laser Pistol and Assault Rifle (1995) [1221]
Reagan’s Raiders Comic Book Issue 1 (1986) Rich Buckler Cover Art Solson [12237]
Departures Magazine – Travel Magazine (October 2008) [L74]
Sci Fi Magazine (October 2008) Summer Glau JJ Abrams, Joss Whedon [S50]
Batman (1989) 80th Anniversary Exclusive Blu-ray Steelbook (2019) [A79]
The Warlord Comic Book Issue No. 115 1986 DC Comics 12266
Ghost of Tsushima Music from the Video Game Soundtrack Deluxe 3-LP Vinyl Collector’s Edition with cover art by Takashi Okazaki
comSKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.