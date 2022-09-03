Del Rey Comics The Talisman Comic Stephen King, Peter Straub No.0 2009 San Diego Comic-Con Edition D86

Del Rey Comics The Talisman Comic Stephen King, Peter Straub No.0 2009, San Diego Comic-Con Edition. The Road of Trials, Black & White Special Edition. Cover Design: Phil Balsman, Front-Cover Illustration: Massimo Carnevale, Center Back-Cover Illustration: Tony Shasteen and Nei Ruffino
Related Items
comSKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.