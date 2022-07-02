Power Man And Iron Fist Final Issue Comic Book Issue No.125 Sep 1986 Mark Bright S04

- Formats: Comics
- Genres: Action | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy | Science Fiction
- Studios: Marvel Studios
Power Man And Iron Fist Final Issue Comic Book Issue No.125 Sep 1986, Marvel 25th Anniversary Guest-starring the Falcon, Misty Knight, the Avengers, and Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four. Spider-Man and Daredevil cameos. Written by Jim Owsley and Mark Bright. Art by Mark Bright and Mike Esposito. Cover by Mark Bright and John Beatty.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Jim Owsley | Mark Bright | Mike Esposito
- Genres: Action | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy | Science Fiction
- Companies: Marvel Studios
- Product Types: Books > Comics