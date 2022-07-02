Share Page Support Us
Power Man And Iron Fist Final Issue Comic Book Issue No.125 Sep 1986 Mark Bright S04

$6.71
$5.99
1 in stock
comic
SKU: 220703-101881-1
Weight: 0.5 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Power Man And Iron Fist Final Issue Comic Book Issue No.125 Sep 1986, Marvel 25th Anniversary Guest-starring the Falcon, Misty Knight, the Avengers, and Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four. Spider-Man and Daredevil cameos. Written by Jim Owsley and Mark Bright. Art by Mark Bright and Mike Esposito. Cover by Mark Bright and John Beatty.

