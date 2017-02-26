John Beal – The X-Files: A Limited Edition 20th Anniversary Celebration of Music from the Cult Classic TV Show

View larger $15.99 $12.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

A brand new recording of selected cues from the popular TV series, limited to 1,000 units. The X-Files was composed by Mark Snow.

Twenty years ago viewers were transfixed by the weekly drama starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson as Fox Mulder and Dana Scully – two FBI agents who investigate supernatural cases, knowing that the truth is out there. Film and television veteran composer Mark Snow was brought in to lead the musical charge for this truth. From the opening notes, the eerie whistle of the main title theme, viewers were immediately engaged in the series, which would eventually boast over 200 episodes and two feature-length movies. While best known for his music for THE X-FILES and its close cousin MILLENNIUM, Snow’s compositional efforts have encompassed many series (including the popular shows SMALLVILLE and THE GHOST WHISPERER, as well as X-FILES creator Chris Carter’s short-lived series THE LONE GUNMEN and HARSH REALM). Snow has also scored numerous made-for-television movies as well as feature films, including several films for the legendary French director Alain Resnais.

A Brooklyn native, Mark Snow has been making music since the 1950s. Following a start in the music industry as a popular recording artist with his band the New York Rock and Roll Ensemble, Mark made the switch to composer for television and film in the 1970s. His other TV credits include ONE TREE HILL, KOJAK, PASADENA, DYNASTY, FALCON CREST, T.J. HOOKER, CAGNEY AND LACEY, STARSKY AND HUTCH, GEMINI MAN, FAMILY and HART TO HART. Snow has been nominated 14 times for Emmys for his work on television series and television films including HELTER SKELTER, CHILDREN OF THE DUST, OLDEST LIVING CONFEDERATE WIDOW TELLS ALL and SOMETHING ABOUT AMELIA.

The X-Files starred Gillian Anderson as Dana Scully, David Duchovny as Fox Mulder, Mitch Pileggi as Walter Skinner, Robert Patrick as John Doggett and William B. Davis as Smoking Man, along with Tom Braidwood, Bruce Harwood, Dean Haglund, Annabeth Gish, Nicholas Lea, James Pickens Jr., Sheila Larken, Don S. Williams, Steven Williams and Chris Owens.

Limited to 1,000 units.

Cast: Annabeth Gish | Bruce Harwood | Chris Owens | David Duchovny | Dean Haglund | Don S. Williams | Gillian Anderson | James Pickens Jr. | John Beal | Mark Snow | Mitch Pileggi | Nicholas Lea | Robert Patrick | Sheila Larken | Steven Williams | Tom Braidwood | William B. Davis

