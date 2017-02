Plan 9 From Outer Space Original Soundtrack

View larger $14.95 $10.49 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





CD SKU: 170227-63390-1

UPC: 095451039129

Part No: PF20391

Weight: 0.13 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Music

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: CD

Genres: Horror | Science Fiction

Original U.S. Release: July 22, 1959

Item Release Date: January 27, 2009

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

A silly and sublime sound recording from one of the most enjoyably silly sci-fi films ever made. The music cues from this 1959 movie are fine familiar fun and the dialog is a hoot. Bruce Eder

Playlists

Plan 9 From Outer Space

70

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Carl Anthony | Dudley Manlove | Duke Moore | Gregory Walcott | Joanna Lee | John Breckinridge | Lyle Talbot | Mona McKinnon | Paul Marco | Tom Keene | Tor Johnson

Directors: Edward D. Wood Jr.

Related Items

Categories

CD | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Horror | Music | Science Fiction | Throwback Space