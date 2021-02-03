View larger $56.99 $47.88 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

Original U.S. Release: July 28, 1989

Item Release Date: January 15, 2021

Details

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score 2LP Vinyl Edition by Fred Mollin.

Waxwork Records is excited to present FRIDAY THE 13TH PART VIII: JASON TAKES MANHATTAN Original Motion Picture Score by Fred Mollin. Released in 1989, Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan is an American slasher-horror film written and directed by Rob Hedden and stars Kane Hodder as Jason Voorhees. The eighth installment of the series follows Jason as he stalks a group of high school graduates on a ship en route to New York City.

The film’s musical score was composed by Fred Mollin, who worked with longtime Friday the 13th composer Harry Manfredini on the previous installment, Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood.

Jason Takes Manhattan was the first film in the series not to feature Manfredini credited on the score. Navigating away from traditionally used strings and horns, Mollin’s score to Jason Takes Manhattan is electronic based and utilizes digital keyboards and synthesizers popular of the time.

Waxwork Records is thrilled to release the complete score for the very first time on vinyl. Sourced from the original master tapes from Paramount’s vaults, the score has been restored and remastered. The 2xLP album package features 180 gram colored vinyl, an interactive die-cut old style tip-on gatefold jackets with matte satin coating, printed inner sleeves, and new artwork by Anthony Petrie.

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan Original Motion Picture Score Features:

The Complete Score by Fred Mollin

Sourced From The Original 1989 Master Tapes

Re-Mastered For Vinyl

180 Gram NYC Grime (Disc 1) and Hot Pink Flying V (Disc 2) Colored Vinyl

Interactive Die-Cut Old Style Gatefold Jacket

Printed Inner Sleeves

New Artwork By Anthony Petrie

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Alex Diakun | Barbara Bingham | Fred Henderson | Jensen Daggett | Kane Hodder | Kelly Hu | Peter Mark Richman | Scott Reeves | Tiffany Paulsen | Tim Mirkovich | Todd Caldecott | Vincent Craig Dupree | Warren Munson

Directors: Rob Hedden

Project Name: Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Composers: Fred Mollin

Artists: Anthony Petrie

Characters: Jason Voorhees

