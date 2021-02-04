View larger $49.99 $43.87 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

Creepshow 2 (1987) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-LP Vinyl Edition (Old Chief Woodenhead – Metallic Golden Brown / Deep Teal Swirl).

Waxwork Records is thrilled to announce the debut soundtrack release of CREEPSHOW 2. The 1987 anthology horror film is a sequel to 1982’s CREEPSHOW, which was directed by George A. Romero and written by Stephen King. The film is once again based upon stories by Stephen King, and features three horror-segments, Old Chief Woodenhead, The Raft, and The Hitchhiker, with an animated-horror wrap around story.

The score, co-composed and performed by Les Reed and Rick Wakeman, features a mix of both classic, orchestral compositions and electronic, synth cues. Waxwork’s CREEPSHOW 2 deluxe, double LP soundtrack release marks the very first time that the music from the film has been released in any format. After a lengthy search of the original masters, Waxwork Records was able to work directly with composers Les Reed and Rick Wakeman to acquire the original source material and re-master for vinyl.

Packaging details include 2xLP 180 gram colored vinyl with variants correlating to stories within the film, old style tip-on gatefold jackets with a built in booklet featuring liner notes by composer Les Reed, and an LP package that is jam-packed with all new artwork by Ghoulish Gary Pullin!

Special Features

“Old Chief Woodenhead” - 180 gram Metallic Golden Brown & and Deep Teal Swirl

Old Style Tip-On Gatefold Jacket with Built In Booklet

Re-Mastered From The Original Master Tapes

Artwork By Ghoulish Gary Pullin

Cut to 45rpm for best sound quality

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Dan Kamin | David Holbrook | Dean Smith | Domenick John | Don Harvey | Dorothy Lamour | Frank Salsedo | George Kennedy | Holt McCallany | Maltby Napoleon | Philip Dore | Tom Savini | Tyrone Tonto

Directors: Michael Gornick

Project Name: Creepshow 2

Composers: Les Reed | Rick Wakeman

Artists: Gary Pullin

