Shrek Special Edition (VHS, 2001) Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy [390]

View larger $6.99 $4.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





vhs SKU: 200718-81345-1

UPC: 667068367034

ISBN-10: 0783263139

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Cameron Diaz | Eddie Murphy | John Lithgow items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: VHS

Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Fantasy

Studio: Dreamworks

Rating: PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Shrek Special Edition (VHS, 2001) Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. The item is in great condition with signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 93 min

Cast: Cameron Diaz | Eddie Murphy | John Lithgow | Mike Myers | Vincent Cassel

Directors: Andrew Adamson | Vicky Jenson

Project Name: Shrek

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Dreamworks | Fantasy | Movies & TV | VHS