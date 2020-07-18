Share Page Support Us
Shrek Special Edition (VHS, 2001) Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy [390]

View larger

$6.99

$4.97


1 in stock


vhsSKU: 200718-81345-1
UPC: 667068367034
ISBN-10: 0783263139
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Shrek Special Edition (VHS, 2001) Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. The item is in great condition with signs of wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 93 min

Cast: Cameron Diaz | Eddie Murphy | John Lithgow | Mike Myers | Vincent Cassel
Directors: Andrew Adamson | Vicky Jenson
Project Name: Shrek

