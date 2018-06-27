Turner Classic Movies – Must-See Sci-fi: 50 Movies That Are Out of This World

Softcover Book SKU: 180627-73941-1

ISBN-10: 0762491523

ISBN-13: 9780762491520

Weight: 3.01 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Roger Corman items

Product Types: Books | Softcover Books

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | History | Monster Movies | Science Fiction

Studio: Running Press | Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

Item Release Date: May 1, 2018

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Spanning nine decades and branded by the most trusted authority on film, Turner Classic Movies: Must-See Sci-Fi showcases 50 of the most shocking, weird, wonderful, and mind-bending movies ever made.

From A Trip to the Moon (1902) to Arrival (2016), science fiction cinema has produced a body of classics with a broader range of styles, stories, and subject matter than perhaps any other film genre. They are movies that embed themselves in the depths of the mind, coloring our view of day-to-day reality and probably fueling a few dreams (and nightmares) along the way.

In Turner Classic Movies: Must-See Sci-Fi, fifty unforgettable films are profiled, including beloved favorites like The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951) and Fantastic Voyage (1966), groundbreaking shockers like Planet of the Apes (1968) and Alien (1979), and lesser-known landmarks like Things to Come (1936) and Solaris (1972). Illustrated by astounding color and black-and-white images, the book presents the best of this mind-bending genre, detailing through insightful commentary and behind-the-scenes stories why each film remains essential viewing. A perfect gift for any film buff or sci-fi fanatic!

Features and Movies Profiled Include:

Foreword by cult cinema legend Roger Corman

A Trip to the Moon

Metropolis

Frankenstein

Island of Lost Souls

The Invisible Man

Things to Come

The Thing From Another World

The Day the Earth Stood Still

It Came From Outer Space

The War of the Worlds

Them

Gojira (Godzilla)

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

Forbidden Planet

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

The Incredible Shrinking Man

The Fly

The Blob

The Time Machine

La Jetee

These Are the Damned

Alphaville

Fantastic Voyage

Planet of the Apes

2001: A Space Odyssey

Barbarella

THX 1138

A Clockwork Orange

Silent Running

Solaris

Sleeper

The Man Who Fell to Earth

Logan’s Run

Star Wars

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Alien

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

Blade Runner

The Brother From Another Planet

The Terminator

Back to the Future

Brazil

Robocop

Jurassic Park

The Matrix

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Wall-E

District 9

Arrival

Special Features

Foreword by b-movie legend Roger Corman

Filled with rare full-color and black & white photos

Detailed analysis of dozens of seminal science fiction movies

Specifications

Pages: 280

Size: 7.5 x 0.9 x 9.1 in



Authors: Roger Corman | Sloan De Forest

Filmography: 2001: A Space Odyssey | A Clockwork Orange | A Trip to the Moon | A.I. Artificial Intelligence | Alien | Alphaville | Arrival | Back to the Future | Barbarella | Blade Runner | Brazil | Captain Nemo: 20000 Leagues Under the Sea | Close Encounters of the Third Kind | District 9 | E.T. the Extra-terrestrial | Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind | Fantastic Voyage | Forbidden Planet | Frankenstein | Godzilla (1954) | Gojira | Invasion of the Body Snatchers | Island of Lost Souls | It Came From Outer Space | Jurassic Park | La Jetee | Logan's Run | Metropolis | Planet of the Apes | RoboCop | Silent Running | Sleeper | Solaris | Star Wars | The Blob | The Brother From Another Planet | The Day the Earth Stood Still | The Fly | The Incredible Shrinking Man | The Invisible Man | The Man Who Fell To Earth | The Matrix | The Terminator | The Thing From Another World | The Time Machine | The War of the Worlds | Them | These Are the Damned | Things to Come | THX 1138 | Wall-E

Characters: Godzilla

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | History | Monster Movies | Running Press | Science Fiction | Softcover Books | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Turner Classic Movies (TCM) | Website Only Listing