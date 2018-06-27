Turner Classic Movies – Must-See Sci-fi: 50 Movies That Are Out of This World

$24.99
Spanning nine decades and branded by the most trusted authority on film, Turner Classic Movies: Must-See Sci-Fi showcases 50 of the most shocking, weird, wonderful, and mind-bending movies ever made.
From A Trip to the Moon (1902) to Arrival (2016), science fiction cinema has produced a body of classics with a broader range of styles, stories, and subject matter than perhaps any other film genre. They are movies that embed themselves in the depths of the mind, coloring our view of day-to-day reality and probably fueling a few dreams (and nightmares) along the way.
In Turner Classic Movies: Must-See Sci-Fi, fifty unforgettable films are profiled, including beloved favorites like The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951) and Fantastic Voyage (1966), groundbreaking shockers like Planet of the Apes (1968) and Alien (1979), and lesser-known landmarks like Things to Come (1936) and Solaris (1972). Illustrated by astounding color and black-and-white images, the book presents the best of this mind-bending genre, detailing through insightful commentary and behind-the-scenes stories why each film remains essential viewing. A perfect gift for any film buff or sci-fi fanatic!
- A Trip to the Moon
- Metropolis
- Frankenstein
- Island of Lost Souls
- The Invisible Man
- Things to Come
- The Thing From Another World
- The Day the Earth Stood Still
- It Came From Outer Space
- The War of the Worlds
- Them
- Gojira (Godzilla)
- 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea
- Forbidden Planet
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers
- The Incredible Shrinking Man
- The Fly
- The Blob
- The Time Machine
- La Jetee
- These Are the Damned
- Alphaville
- Fantastic Voyage
- Planet of the Apes
- 2001: A Space Odyssey
- Barbarella
- THX 1138
- A Clockwork Orange
- Silent Running
- Solaris
- Sleeper
- The Man Who Fell to Earth
- Logan’s Run
- Star Wars
- Close Encounters of the Third Kind
- Alien
- E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
- Blade Runner
- The Brother From Another Planet
- The Terminator
- Back to the Future
- Brazil
- Robocop
- Jurassic Park
- The Matrix
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
- Wall-E
- District 9
- Arrival
