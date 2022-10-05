The Demon Comic Book Issue No. 1, 2 & 3 1987 DC Comics 12421 to 12423

View larger $8.79

$7.99 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock com

SKU:

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



The Demon Comic Book Issue No. 1, 2 & 3 1987 DC Comics Written by Matt Wagner and Art by Matt Wagner and Art Nichols. Issue 1: Direction from the Darkness!, Issue 2: “Descension from Below!” The cover of this issue has a misprint saying “4 of 4. Issue 3: Made He in His Likeness! Jason Blood is an immortal, cursed to walk the earth with a terrible evil that live within. When he transforms into Etrigan the Demon, he becomes an elemental force of death and destruction and all who stand in his way shall perish.

Related Items