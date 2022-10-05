Share Page Support Us
The Demon Comic Book Issue No. 1, 2 & 3 1987 DC Comics 12421 to 12423

The Demon Comic Book Issue No. 1, 2 & 3 1987 DC Comics 12421 to 12423
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Demon Comic Book Issue No. 1, 2 & 3 1987 DC Comics Written by Matt Wagner and Art by Matt Wagner and  Art Nichols.  Issue 1: Direction from the Darkness!, Issue 2: “Descension from Below!” The cover of this issue has a misprint saying “4 of 4.  Issue 3: Made He in His Likeness!  Jason Blood is an immortal, cursed to walk the earth with a terrible evil that live within. When he transforms into Etrigan the Demon, he becomes an elemental force of death and destruction and all who stand in his way shall perish.

 

