Camino Special Edition Blu-ray

She’ll Stop At Nothing To Take Them Down

Celebrated war photographer Avery Taggert (Zoë Bell, Death Proof) is on assignment in the Columbian jungle following a group of missionaries led by Guillermo (played by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Nacho Vigalondo) as they bring meds to the poor. But when Avery’s lens captures the leader conducting a cocaine deal and murdering a child witness, Guillermo tells his troops that Avery is a threat to locals and, and orders them to kill her. She now has to flee into the wild jungle and a relentlessly brutal chase begins!

Special Features

High Definition (1080p) presentation of the main feature

Camino Behind the Scenes Part 1: 'The Shoot' (11:10)

Camino Behind The Scenes Part 2: 'The Fights' (7:20)

Camino Behind the Scenes Part 3: 'Electro-Jungle-Western' (9:15)

Camino - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Promo (3:09)

Original Theatrical Trailer

Original International Trailer

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Region: A,B,C

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Audio: English DTS-HD 5.1 Surround, 2.0 Stereo Sound (LPCM)

Subtitles: English, French

