Camino Special Edition Blu-ray

- Cast: Dominic Rains | Francisco Barreiro | Jason Canela | Kevin Pollak | Nacho Vigalondo | Nancy Gomez | Sheila Vand | Tenoch Huerta | Zoe Bell
- Directors: Josh C. Waller
- Project Name Camino
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Lines: Cult Flavor
- Formats: Blu-ray
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Thrillers
- Studios: Bleiberg Entertainment | MVD Visual
- Original Release Date: March 4, 2016
- Product Release Date: June 22, 2021
- Rating: NR
- More: Nacho Vigalondo | Zoe Bell
She’ll Stop At Nothing To Take Them Down
Celebrated war photographer Avery Taggert (Zoë Bell, Death Proof) is on assignment in the Columbian jungle following a group of missionaries led by Guillermo (played by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Nacho Vigalondo) as they bring meds to the poor. But when Avery’s lens captures the leader conducting a cocaine deal and murdering a child witness, Guillermo tells his troops that Avery is a threat to locals and, and orders them to kill her. She now has to flee into the wild jungle and a relentlessly brutal chase begins!
Special Features
- High Definition (1080p) presentation of the main feature
- Camino Behind the Scenes Part 1: 'The Shoot' (11:10)
- Camino Behind The Scenes Part 2: 'The Fights' (7:20)
- Camino Behind the Scenes Part 3: 'Electro-Jungle-Western' (9:15)
- Camino - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Promo (3:09)
- Original Theatrical Trailer
- Original International Trailer
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Region: A,B,C
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
- Audio: English DTS-HD 5.1 Surround, 2.0 Stereo Sound (LPCM)
- Subtitles: English, French
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Dominic Rains | Francisco Barreiro | Jason Canela | Josh C. Waller | Kevin Pollak | Nacho Vigalondo | Nancy Gomez | Sheila Vand | Tenoch Huerta | Zoe Bell
- Shows / Movies: Camino
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Thrillers
- Studios / Manufacturers: Bleiberg Entertainment | MVD Visual
- Product Types: Blu-ray | Movies & TV