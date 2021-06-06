Share Page Support Us
Camino Special Edition Blu-ray

Camino Special Edition Blu-ray
$19.99
$15.99
1 in stock
Blu-ray
SKU: 210606-87302-1
UPC: 760137465584
Part No: MVD4655BR
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New

She’ll Stop At Nothing To Take Them Down

Celebrated war photographer Avery Taggert (Zoë Bell, Death Proof) is on assignment in the Columbian jungle following a group of missionaries led by Guillermo (played by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Nacho Vigalondo) as they bring meds to the poor. But when Avery’s lens captures the leader conducting a cocaine deal and murdering a child witness, Guillermo tells his troops that Avery is a threat to locals and, and orders them to kill her. She now has to flee into the wild jungle and a relentlessly brutal chase begins!

Special Features

  • High Definition (1080p) presentation of the main feature
  • Camino Behind the Scenes Part 1: 'The Shoot' (11:10)
  • Camino Behind The Scenes Part 2: 'The Fights' (7:20)
  • Camino Behind the Scenes Part 3: 'Electro-Jungle-Western' (9:15)
  • Camino - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Promo (3:09)
  • Original Theatrical Trailer
  • Original International Trailer

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Region: A,B,C
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
  • Audio: English DTS-HD 5.1 Surround, 2.0 Stereo Sound (LPCM)
  • Subtitles: English, French
