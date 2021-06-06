Who is Harry Nilsson (And Why is Everybody Talkin’ About Him)? Blu-ray Edition

- Cast: Al Kooper | Brian Williams | Bruce Grakal | Danny Hutton | Doug Hoefer | Dustin Hoffman | Eric Idle | Gerry Beckley | John Lennon | Lee Blackman | Mark Hudson | Micky Dolenz | Paul Williams | Perry Botkin Jr. | Ray Cooper | Rick Jarrard | Ringo Starr | Robin Williams | Stanley Dorfman | Terry Gilliam | The Monkees | Yoko Ono
- Directors: John Scheinfeld
- Project Name Who Is Harry Nilsson (And Why Is Everybody Talkin' About Him?)
- Subject Harry Nilsson
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Formats: Blu-ray
- Genres: Biography | Documentary | Music Videos | Musical
- Studios: MVD Visual
- Original Release Date: February 4, 2006
- Product Release Date: June 4, 2021
- Rating: NR
The definitive documentary on enigmatic folk rock singer-songwriter and music legend Harry Nilsson
The Beatles said that Harry Nilsson was their favorite American musician. Nilsson won two Grammys and was the recipient of seventeen gold records, yet he is relatively unknown today. Who is Harry Nilsson?, a wildly entertaining, star-studded documentary, tells the story of one of the most talented singer-songwriters in pop music history. His hits includes the Grammy winning Everybody’s Talkin and Without You, as well as Coconut and One (Is the Loneliest Number). The film reveals to what extent his personal life was as complex and contradictory as his music, from his spirited relationship with John Lennon to his close bond with Ringo Starr.
Director John Scheinfeld (The U.S. vs. John Lennon) paints a detailed and revelatory portrait of an extraordinary artist featuring over fifty Nilsson recordings, as well as rare or never-before-seen film clips, home movies, photos from the Nilsson family album and interviews with those who knew him well. As film reviewer Leonard Maltin noted, Who is Harry Nilsson? is a vivid portrait of a gifted man… what a great reminder of his talent.
Special Features
- Bonus Material
- Deleted Scenes (SD)
- Additional Interviews (SD)
- Music Video for “Loneliness” with Introduction by Yoko Ono (SD)
- Original Theatrical Trailer (SD)
- Features
- Recommended for fans of recently released music docs “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” and “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart”
- Harry Nilsson’s animated film “The Point” is one of MVDs all-time best selling DVDs and Blu-rays
- From acclaimed director John Scheinfeld (The U.S. vs. John Lennon, Herb Alpert Is…)
- Featuring appearances by John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono, Brian Williams, The Monkees, Paul Williams, Robin Williams, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle and many more
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Language: English
- Region: A,B,C
- Runtime: 116 min
- Subtitles: English
- Audio: English 2.0 Stereo
- Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1
