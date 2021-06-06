Share Page Support Us
Who is Harry Nilsson (And Why is Everybody Talkin’ About Him)? Blu-ray Edition

Who is Harry Nilsson (And Why is Everybody Talkin’ About Him)? Blu-ray Edition
$24.95
$17.98
1 in stock
Blu-ray
SKU: 210606-87306-1
UPC: 760137514084
Part No: MVD5140BR
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New

The definitive documentary on enigmatic folk rock singer-songwriter and music legend Harry Nilsson

The Beatles said that Harry Nilsson was their favorite American musician. Nilsson won two Grammys and was the recipient of seventeen gold records, yet he is relatively unknown today. Who is Harry Nilsson?, a wildly entertaining, star-studded documentary, tells the story of one of the most talented singer-songwriters in pop music history. His hits includes the Grammy winning Everybody’s Talkin and Without You, as well as Coconut and One (Is the Loneliest Number). The film reveals to what extent his personal life was as complex and contradictory as his music, from his spirited relationship with John Lennon to his close bond with Ringo Starr.

Director John Scheinfeld (The U.S. vs. John Lennon) paints a detailed and revelatory portrait of an extraordinary artist featuring over fifty Nilsson recordings, as well as rare or never-before-seen film clips, home movies, photos from the Nilsson family album and interviews with those who knew him well. As film reviewer Leonard Maltin noted, Who is Harry Nilsson? is a vivid portrait of a gifted man… what a great reminder of his talent.

Special Features

  • Bonus Material
  • Deleted Scenes (SD)
  • Additional Interviews (SD)
  • Music Video for “Loneliness” with Introduction by Yoko Ono (SD)
  • Original Theatrical Trailer (SD)
  • Features
  • Recommended for fans of recently released music docs “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” and “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart”
  • Harry Nilsson’s animated film “The Point” is one of MVDs all-time best selling DVDs and Blu-rays
  • From acclaimed director John Scheinfeld (The U.S. vs. John Lennon, Herb Alpert Is…)
  • Featuring appearances by John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono, Brian Williams, The Monkees, Paul Williams, Robin Williams, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle and many more

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Language: English
  • Region: A,B,C
  • Runtime: 116 min
  • Subtitles: English
  • Audio: English 2.0 Stereo
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1
