Rolling Stone Magazine Dr. Dre and Ice Cube Portrait 22 x 34 inch Cover Poster + Magazine Subscription

View larger

$15.99

$9.97


3 in stock


PosterSKU: 180408-72426-1
Part No: RP14467
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Ice Cube  items
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers | Posters - Reprints
Genres: Drama | Music Videos | Musical
Poster Categories: Music
Poster Categories: Music
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is a Rolling Stone Magazine large format poster blow-up, with Dr. Dre and Ice Cube portraits on the cover.

The headlines read:

  • Dr. Dre and Ice Cube – The Original Gangstas of N.W.A. Tell All
  • Taibbi: On Board the GOP Clown Car
  • David Gilmour: Pink Floyd is Dead
  • Is Apple Taking Over the Music Business?

All Rolling Stone posters come with a 12 issue subscription to Rolling Stone. Claim your Rolling Stone subscription (one per poster) via the redemption certificate included with each poster ordered. Existing subscribers will be extended by 12 issues. Subscription offer valid on this item through June 30, 2018.

Special Features

  • Includes a 12 issue subscription to Rolling Stone

Specifications

  • Size: 22.375 x 34 in


Publication: Rolling Stone Magazine

