Spider-Man Homecoming Red Signal 22 x 34 inch Teaser Movie Poster

$13.99

$8.97


3 in stock


PosterSKU: 180408-72428-1
Part No: RP15374
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Science Fiction | Teen Films
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Marvel Studios | SONY Pictures
Original U.S. Release: July 7, 2017
Rating: PG-13
Details

In Sony’s Jon Watts-directed Spider-Man: Homecoming, Peter Parker attempts to balance life as an ordinary high school student in Queens, with superhero duties as his alter-ego Spider-Man. He soon finds himself on the trail of a menace prowling the skies of New York City.

Specifications

  • Size: 22.375 x 34 in

Cast: Bokeem Woodbine | Donald Glover | Gwyneth Paltrow | Hannibal Buress | Jacob Batalon | Jon Favreau | Laura Harrier | Marisa Tomei | Michael Keaton | Robert Downey Jr | Tom Holland | Tyne Daly | Zendaya
Directors: Jon Watts
Project Name: Spider-Man: Homecoming
Characters: Spider-Man

