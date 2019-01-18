Revenge – Retro Afrika Collection DVD Edition

View larger $19.95 $15.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

Genres: Crime | Drama | Western

Studio: IndiePix Films

Item Release Date: December 18, 2018

Rating: NR

An ex-gunslinger good Samaritan trains a peace-loving homesteader in the art of revenge, in the Wild West of old Africa.

In the Wild West of old Africa, a peace-loving homesteader moves to a vacant farm in search of a new life. His hopes are shattered when his son is badly beaten and his wife is murdered by a gang of ruthless thugs. Left for dead in the dirt, he’s revived by an ex-gunslinger / good Samaritan whose hermitage in the hills is the perfect place for training rescued victims in the art of revenge.

Part of IndiePix Films’ RETRO AFRIKA collection, comprised of digitally-remastered classic Apartheid-era films, produced by and starring native South Africans, paying homage to Hollywood action, in a groundbreaking B-movie style, a precursor to today’s burgeoning Nollywood industry.

Special Features

Trailer

Digitally Remastered

Runtime: 56

Aspect Ratio: 3:2

Subtitles: English

Language: Zulu

Audio: Stereo

Cast: Alex Ngubane | Roy Dlamini | Vuzi Gudazi

Directors: Coenie Dippenaar

Project Name: Revenge

