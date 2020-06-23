View larger $14.99 $9.97 - Select Qty - 1

Vinyl SKU: 200623-81117-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Throwback Space

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Drama | Family

Studio: Fontana Records

Original U.S. Release: June 14, 1967

Rating: NR

To Sir, With Love Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Featuring Lulu (1967). The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Christian Roberts | Judy Geeson | Patricia Routledge | Sidney Poitier

Directors: James Clavell

Project Name: To Sir With Love

Contributors: Lulu

