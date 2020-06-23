Share Page Support Us
To Sir, With Love Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Featuring Lulu (1967)

$14.99

$9.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200623-81117-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

To Sir, With Love Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Featuring Lulu (1967). The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Christian Roberts | Judy Geeson | Patricia Routledge | Sidney Poitier
Directors: James Clavell
Project Name: To Sir With Love
Contributors: Lulu

