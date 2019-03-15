Toy Story 3 4-Disc Blu-ray + DVD + Digital Copy Edition

View larger $16.99 $5.99 - Select Qty - 1

Details

The creative minds behind Disney Pixar’s groundbreaking animated blockbusters invites you back inside the Toys’ delightful world for a heartwarming and hilarious Hi-Definition movie experience you’ll never forget. All the original voice talent returns (including Tom Hanks and Tim Allen) plus new talent including Michael Keaton as Ken and Ned Beatty as Lots-O’-Huggin’ Bear. It’s the biggest, best, most exciting Toy Story of them all, raves Access Hollywood.

As Andy gets ready to leave for college, Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the rest of the gang wonder if this is the end of the line. But, when a mix up lands them in the Sunnyside Day Care Center where they meet 14 new toys, they soon discover that a wild new adventure is just beginning! Take an amazing journey with some of the most beloved characters in movie history and discover what being a friend is truly all about.

It’s everything a movie should be: hilarious, touching, exciting and clever, says USA Today. Buzzing with hours of exclusive bonus features, including an interactive trivia game and the Pixar short film Day and Night, Toy Story 3 goes to infinity and beyond on Blu-ray Hi-Def!

Special Features

DVD

Day And Night Theatrical Short Filmmakers Commentary With Commentary By Director Lee Unkrich and Producer Darla Anderson

Bonus: The Gang's All Here - A look at the returning voice talent for Toy Story 3

Toys! - A look at all the toys from updating classic characters to developing the Sunnyside Daycare and Bonnie's Room toys

Buzz Lightyear Mission Logs: The Science of Adventure (conj with NASA)

Paths to Pixar: Pixar Editors, past and future, share anecdotes about their career path

Studio Stories: Where's Gordon? There's a hidden room at Pixar that we call the Where's Gordon?, and this is its story

Studio Stories: Cereal Bar The majestic and expansive Pixar cereal bar is explored

Studio Stories: Clean Start The Pixar animation team shaves their heads to mark the start of TS3 animation

A Toy's Eye View: Creating a Whole New Land

Toys! A look at all the toys from updating classic characters to developing the Sunnyside Daycare and Bonnie's Room toys.

Blu-ray

Interactive Game: Toy Story Trivia Dash

Cine-Explore by Dir. Lee Unkrich and Prod. Darla Anderson

Beyond the Toybox -commentary track

Beginnings with Michael Arndt - Screenwriter Michael Arndt analyzes successful opening scenes from ToyStory, Nemo and the Incredibles

Bonnie's Playtime - A roundtable discussion with the Lee Unkrich and the story artists who brought the "Bonnie's Playtime" scene to life

Roundin' Up a Western Opening - Development process and scene analysis of "Western Opening" in its various iterations through the story process

Goodbye Andy - An exploration of character design, acting and animation in the scene "Andy's Goodbye"

The Accidental Toymakers of Pixar - Meet the makers of the original Buzz Lightyear and watch how the newest version of Buzz - the Ultimate Buzz is constructed

Life of a Shot - Overview of artist contribution to each step of the production pipeline on a select group of shots from the Western Opening of Toy Story 3

Making of Day and Night

Epilogue - Stand-alone 1.33 version of the Epilogue

Ken's Dating Tips, Lotso Commercials, "Dancing with the Stars" at Pixar

Trailers and More

Specifications

Number of Discs: 4

Region: A,1

Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1

Cast: Don Rickles | Joan Cusack | John Ratzenberger | Michael Keaton | Ned Beatty | Tim Allen | Tom Hanks

Directors: Lee Unkrich

Project Name: Toy Story 3

