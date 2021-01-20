Obsessed 2-Disc Blu-ray Edition (2009)

$8.99
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Drama | Romance | Suspense
Studio: SONY Pictures
Original U.S. Release: April 24, 2009
Item Release Date: August 4, 2009
Rating: PG-13
Details
When successful financial advisor Derek Charles (Idris Elba) settles into a new Los Angeles neighborhood with his loving wife Sharon(Beyonce Knowles) and young son Kyle, everything seems perfect. But when a beautiful temp, Lisa (Ali Larter), joins the firm, Derek’s life takes a strange turn. After a misunderstood encounter at the company holiday party, Lisa begins to spiral out of control – putting Derek’s career in jeopardy and Sharon’s marriage and life on the line.
Special Features
- "Girl Fight" An Inside Look at the Climactic Fight Sequence Between Beyonce Knowles and Ali Larter
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
- Region: A,B,C
- Aspect Ratio: 2.40:1
- Subtitles: English, English SDH, French, Portuguese, Spanish
Cast: Ali Larter | Beyonce | Christine Lahti | Idris Elba | Jerry O'Connell
Directors: Steve Shill
Project Name: Obsessed
