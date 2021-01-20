Share Page Support Us
Obsessed 2-Disc Blu-ray Edition (2009)

Obsessed 2-Disc Blu-ray Edition (2009)
Obsessed 2-Disc Blu-ray Edition (2009)
Obsessed 2-Disc Blu-ray Edition (2009)

$8.99

$6.99


1 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 210120-84560-1
UPC: 043396292123
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

When successful financial advisor Derek Charles (Idris Elba) settles into a new Los Angeles neighborhood with his loving wife Sharon(Beyonce Knowles) and young son Kyle, everything seems perfect. But when a beautiful temp, Lisa (Ali Larter), joins the firm, Derek’s life takes a strange turn. After a misunderstood encounter at the company holiday party, Lisa begins to spiral out of control – putting Derek’s career in jeopardy and Sharon’s marriage and life on the line.

Special Features

  • "Girl Fight" An Inside Look at the Climactic Fight Sequence Between Beyonce Knowles and Ali Larter

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Region: A,B,C
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.40:1
  • Subtitles: English, English SDH, French, Portuguese, Spanish

Cast: Ali Larter | Beyonce | Christine Lahti | Idris Elba | Jerry O'Connell
Directors: Steve Shill
Project Name: Obsessed

