View larger $36.95 $24.95 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





CD SKU: 180128-70261-1

UPC: 826924143926

Part No: LLLCD1439

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Francis Ford Coppola items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: CD

Genres: Drama | War

Studio: La-La Land Records | United Artists

Original U.S. Release: August 15, 1979

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

La-La Land Records and American Zoetrope present David Shire’s Apocalypse Now the Unused Soundtrack Score – Limited Edition, a world premiere release featuring acclaimed composer David Shire’s (THE CONVERSATION, THE TAKING OF PELHAM ONE TWO THREE, NORMA RAE) unused score to Francis Ford Coppola’s 1979 classic Vietnam War drama APOCALYPSE NOW. Shire’s musical take on the horrors of war, actual and existential, depicted in Coppola’s ambitious and psychedelic classic, is a riveting revelation – finally unearthed and restored for all to fully appreciate. It’s a fascinating and impressive find: a lost piece in the puzzle of one of the great works of American Cinema and an exemplary piece of early electronic music production.

Produced by Tim Greiving, co-produced by Daniel Wyman and Peter Bergren, assembled and reconstructed by Wyman and Bergren, remastered by Bergren, with a DDP master by Doug Schwartz, this special limited edition release of 2000 units features exclusive, in-depth liner notes by Greiving, with new comments from David Shire, Daniel Wyman and Peter Bergren.

Jim Titus’ vivid art design incorporates storyboard sketches from the film’s production.

Special Features

Limited Edition of 2000 Units

Playlists



Delta

Village Assault

Hell-icopter

Long Travel Dossier

Dossier Reading 1

Orange Light

Tiger Tiger

The French Plantation

River Encounter

The Lure of Kurtz

Ho Fat Bridge

Dossier Reading 2

Kurtz Calling by: David Shire Into the JungleDeltaVillage AssaultHell-icopterLong Travel DossierDossier Reading 1Orange LightTiger TigerThe French PlantationRiver EncounterThe Lure of KurtzHo Fat BridgeDossier Reading 2Kurtz Calling by:

Bonus Tracks



Ride of the Valkyries (Studio Version)

Delta Gongs Test

Delta Ostinato Test

The French Plantation (no viola)

Kurtz’s Compound by: David Shire Ride of the Valkyries (Piano and Synth Demo)Ride of the Valkyries (Studio Version)Delta Gongs TestDelta Ostinato TestThe French Plantation (no viola)Kurtz’s Compound by:

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 59:50

Cast: Albert Hall | Dennis Hopper | Frederic Forrest | Harrison Ford | Laurence Fishburne | Marlon Brando | Martin Sheen | Robert Duvall | Sam Bottoms | Scott Glenn

Directors: Francis Ford Coppola

Project Name: Apocalypse Now

Composers: David Shire

Related Items

Categories

CD | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Featured | La-La Land Records | Music & Spoken Word | United Artists | War