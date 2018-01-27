$36.95
Details
La-La Land Records and American Zoetrope present David Shire’s Apocalypse Now the Unused Soundtrack Score – Limited Edition, a world premiere release featuring acclaimed composer David Shire’s (THE CONVERSATION, THE TAKING OF PELHAM ONE TWO THREE, NORMA RAE) unused score to Francis Ford Coppola’s 1979 classic Vietnam War drama APOCALYPSE NOW. Shire’s musical take on the horrors of war, actual and existential, depicted in Coppola’s ambitious and psychedelic classic, is a riveting revelation – finally unearthed and restored for all to fully appreciate. It’s a fascinating and impressive find: a lost piece in the puzzle of one of the great works of American Cinema and an exemplary piece of early electronic music production.
Produced by Tim Greiving, co-produced by Daniel Wyman and Peter Bergren, assembled and reconstructed by Wyman and Bergren, remastered by Bergren, with a DDP master by Doug Schwartz, this special limited edition release of 2000 units features exclusive, in-depth liner notes by Greiving, with new comments from David Shire, Daniel Wyman and Peter Bergren.
Jim Titus’ vivid art design incorporates storyboard sketches from the film’s production.
- Limited Edition of 2000 Units
- Into the Jungle
Delta
Village Assault
Hell-icopter
Long Travel Dossier
Dossier Reading 1
Orange Light
Tiger Tiger
The French Plantation
River Encounter
The Lure of Kurtz
Ho Fat Bridge
Dossier Reading 2
Kurtz Calling by: David Shire
- Ride of the Valkyries (Piano and Synth Demo)
Ride of the Valkyries (Studio Version)
Delta Gongs Test
Delta Ostinato Test
The French Plantation (no viola)
Kurtz’s Compound by: David Shire
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 59:50
Cast: Albert Hall | Dennis Hopper | Frederic Forrest | Harrison Ford | Laurence Fishburne | Marlon Brando | Martin Sheen | Robert Duvall | Sam Bottoms | Scott Glenn
Directors: Francis Ford Coppola
Project Name: Apocalypse Now
Composers: David Shire
