Hired to Kill Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD
$39.95

$26.97


1 in stock


DVD-BD Combo SetSKU: 171031-68032-1
UPC: 760137843399
Part No: AV051
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: Blu-ray | DVD
Genres: Action | Thrillers | War
Studio: Arrow
Original U.S. Release: April 28, 1990
Item Release Date: May 17, 2016
Rating: NR
Details

Starring legendary actors Oliver Reed (Gladiator, The Brood) and George Kennedy (The Delta Force and The Naked Gun series), Hired to Kill is an essential slice of ’90s action fare featuring guns, girls and a plethora of budget-busting explosions for good measure. Action movie staple Brian Thompson (whose brief turn in 1984’s The Terminator led to a starring role in the 1986 Sylvester Stallone vehicle Cobra) stars as Frank Ryan, a mercenary sent to track down a rebel leader in hostile territory. Posing as a fashion designer, he won’t be going it alone, as he’ll be aided by seven beautiful – but deadly – female fighters. Whilst the opportunity to see Oliver Reed chewing up the scenery behind an elaborate moustache merits the price of the admission alone, Hired to Kill is also noteworthy as being co-directed by Nico Mastorakis – the man behind such cult favourites as Island of Death and The Zero Boys.

Special Features

  • Brand new 2K restoration of the film, approved by writer-director Nico Mastorakis
  • High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD presentations
  • Original Stereo audio (uncompressed PCM on the Blu-ray)
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Audio Commentary with editor Barry Zetlin
  • Hired to Direct - a brand new interview with director Nico Mastorakis on the making of Hired to Kill
  • Undercover Mercenary - a brand new interview with star Brian Thompson
  • Original Theatrical Trailer
  • Stills Gallery
  • Original Screenplay, entitled Freedom or Death (BD/DVD-ROM Content)
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Graham Humphreys
  • Fully-illustrated collector's booklet featuring new writing by critic James Oliver

Specifications

  • Audio: 5.1 DTS-HD MA / Stereo 2.0
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Region: A,B,C,0
  • Subtitles: English SDH
  • Language: English
  • Runtime: 96

Cast: Barbara Niven | Brian Thompson | David Sawyer | George Kennedy | Jordana Capra | José Ferrer | Oliver Reed
Directors: Nico Mastorakis | Peter Rader

Categories

Action | Arrow | Blu-ray | Cult Flavor | DVD | Featured | Movies & TV | Thrillers | War

