Hired to Kill Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD

Original U.S. Release: April 28, 1990

Item Release Date: May 17, 2016

Rating: NR

Details

Starring legendary actors Oliver Reed (Gladiator, The Brood) and George Kennedy (The Delta Force and The Naked Gun series), Hired to Kill is an essential slice of ’90s action fare featuring guns, girls and a plethora of budget-busting explosions for good measure. Action movie staple Brian Thompson (whose brief turn in 1984’s The Terminator led to a starring role in the 1986 Sylvester Stallone vehicle Cobra) stars as Frank Ryan, a mercenary sent to track down a rebel leader in hostile territory. Posing as a fashion designer, he won’t be going it alone, as he’ll be aided by seven beautiful – but deadly – female fighters. Whilst the opportunity to see Oliver Reed chewing up the scenery behind an elaborate moustache merits the price of the admission alone, Hired to Kill is also noteworthy as being co-directed by Nico Mastorakis – the man behind such cult favourites as Island of Death and The Zero Boys.

Special Features

Brand new 2K restoration of the film, approved by writer-director Nico Mastorakis

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD presentations

Original Stereo audio (uncompressed PCM on the Blu-ray)

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Audio Commentary with editor Barry Zetlin

Hired to Direct - a brand new interview with director Nico Mastorakis on the making of Hired to Kill

Undercover Mercenary - a brand new interview with star Brian Thompson

Original Theatrical Trailer

Stills Gallery

Original Screenplay, entitled Freedom or Death (BD/DVD-ROM Content)

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Graham Humphreys

Fully-illustrated collector's booklet featuring new writing by critic James Oliver

Specifications

Audio: 5.1 DTS-HD MA / Stereo 2.0

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Region: A,B,C,0

Subtitles: English SDH

Language: English

Runtime: 96

Cast: Barbara Niven | Brian Thompson | David Sawyer | George Kennedy | Jordana Capra | José Ferrer | Oliver Reed

Directors: Nico Mastorakis | Peter Rader

