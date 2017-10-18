Starsky and Hutch: The Complete Series 16-Disc DVD Box Set

View larger $69.98 $38.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





DVD Set SKU: 171018-67931-1

UPC: 683904111678

Part No: MLCR11167DVD

Weight: 3.01 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: DVD

Genres: Action | Buddy Films | Car Films | Crime | Cult Television | Drama | Television | Thrillers

Studio: Millcreek Entertainment | SONY Pictures

Original U.S. Release: April 30, 1975

Item Release Date: November 11, 2014

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

All Four Seasons Of TV’s Coolest Cops!

Since its debut season the popular detective series Starsky & Hutch, produced by Aaron Spelling and Leonard Goldberg and starring Paul Michael Glaser and David Soul was a breakout hit. By Season Two, their way-cool Gran Torino, jive-talking informant Huggy Bear (Antonio Fargas), the boss man Capt. Harold Dobey (Mention Bernie Hamilton) and even Starsky’s cable knit, belted sweater were on their way to becoming icons of 70s cool. The show’s outrageous style and tongue-in-cheek humor, played alongside Season Three’s more serious story lines which made it one of the most popular and innovative cop shows ever. With colorful bad guys, explosive gunplay, big laughs and plenty of burning rubber, the Fourth Season of Starsky & Hutch was an action-packed farewell to this television classic. Known as the epitome of hip ‘70s action, this 93 episode collection is a retro explosion of cops, cars & superstars!

Guest Stars Include: Danny DeVito, Melanie Griffith, Suzanne Somers, Joan Collins, Philip Michael Thomas, Kim Cattrall, Jeffrey Tambor, Lynda Carter, Jeff Goldblum, Kristy McNichol and many more!

Specifications

Runtime: 4620

Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1

Region: 1

Audio: Dolby Digital

Cast: Antonio Fargas | Bernie Hamilton | Charlie Picerni | David Soul | LaWanda Page | Marki Bey | Paul Michael Glaser

Related Items

Categories

Action | Buddy Films | Car Films | Crime | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | Drama | DVD | Featured | Millcreek Entertainment | Movies & TV | SONY Pictures | Television | Thrillers | Throwback Space