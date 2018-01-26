Twitter
Nintendo Power Magazine Collection Volumes 98, 101, 104 and 106

$32.00

$9.99


1 in stock


Mag. BundleSKU: 180127-70253-1
Weight: 2.10 lbs
Condition: Acceptable - The item is used and may have obvious or significant wear but is still operational. The packaging may have creases, tears or small holes. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy
Studio: Nintendo
Details

This Nintendo Power Magazine Collection includes Volumes 98, 101, 104 and 106. Most of the issues are complete but some may be missing cards or a poster. They are in good shape, with creases, bends, edge wear and some tears. You can see condition details in the photos, just zoom in. If you have any questions please feel free to ask.

  • July 1997, Volume 98 – Star Fox 64 Shake, Rattle and Roll
  • October 1997, Volume 101 – Extreme 6 Speed Zone Ahead, Madden 64 Exclusive Preview
  • January 1998, Volume 104 – Yoshi’s Story 8-Page ‘Saur Score
  • March 1998, Volume 106 – 1080 Degrees Snowboarding 8-Page Avalanche

