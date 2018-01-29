Star Trek 50th Anniversary Collection 4-Disc CD Set – Musical Rarities From Across the Star Trek Universe

View larger $69.95 $59.95 - Select Qty - 1 2

Original U.S. Release: September 8, 1966

La-La Land Records and CBS present, STAR TREK: 50th ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION – MUSICAL RARITIES FROM ACROSS THE STAR TREK UNIVERSE, a sensational celebration of 50 years of Star Trek music in honor of the landmark series’ five-decade milestone. Travel at warp through Star Trek’s spellbinding musical history, with rare and exciting selections from the franchise’s varied television series, films, games, themed attractions and more!

DISC ONE features cues from the original, classic STAR TREK TV series (which have been sourced from newly discovered elements), as well the oft-requested STAR TREK: THE MOTION PICTURE track “Inner Workings,” (featuring the wind machine more prominently) and STAR TREK II: THE WRATH OF KAHN’s “End Titles,” (without the narration as heard on previous soundtrack releases.)

DISC TWO showcases the official world premiere release of music from STAR TREK: THE ANIMATED SERIES, the beloved 70’s Filmation TV series, as well as original STAR TREK-inspired compositions from Ron Jones, and STAR TREK BORG, a score by Dennis McCarthy from an interactive 1996 movie/computer game.

DISC THREE features previously unreleased scores from STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION, including such episodes “Coming of Age,” “The Hunted,” “Tapestry” and more, as well as the series’ trailer music.

DISC FOUR contains more unreleased THE NEXT GENERATION, including “Deja Q,” “Elementary, Dear Data,” and others, as well as unreleased demo tracks from DEEP SPACE NINE, and VOYAGER, original score from the famed Las Vegas attraction, STAR TREK: THE EXPERIENCE, and still more!

Produced by Lukas Kendall and mastered by Doug Schwartz and James Nelson, this special collection contains a 48-page booklet with exclusive liner notes by writer Jeff Bond and stellar art design by Mark Banning. This treasure trove of musical gems from the most celebrated sci-fi television series of all time has a total running time of more than five full hours and is limited to 3000 units.

A 48-page booklet with exclusive liner notes by writer Jeff Bond and stellar art design by Mark Banning

Limited Edition of 3000 units

Number of Discs: 4

Cast: DeForest Kelley | Eddie Paskey | George Takei | James Doohan | John Winston | Leonard Nimoy | Majel Barrett | Nichelle Nichols | Walter Koenig | William Shatner

Project Name: Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan | Star Trek: The Next Generation | Star Trek: The Original Series | Star Trek: Voyager

Creators: Gene Roddenberry

Composers: Alexander Courage | David Reilly | Dennis McCarthy | Fred Steiner | James Horner | Jay Chattaway | Jerry Goldsmith | Ron Jones | Wilbur Hatch

