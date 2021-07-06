The Darjeeling Limited DVD Edition [J70]

View larger $9.99

$6.99 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock DVD

SKU: 210706-87974-1

UPC: 02454349486750

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



In director Wes Anderson’s The Darjeeling Limited, three American brothers who have not spoken to each other in a year set off on a train voyage across India with a plan to find themselves and bond with each other – to become brothers again like they used to be.

Their spiritual quest, however, veers rapidly off course (due to events involving over the counter pain killers, Indian cough syrup, and pepper spray), and they eventually find themselves stranded alone in the middle of the desert with eleven suitcases, a printer and a laminating machine, at this moment, a new, unplanned journey suddenly begins.

Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody, and Jason Schwartzman star in this film about their adventure and their friendship.

Special Features

The Short Film Hotel Chevalier

Behind-the-Scenes Documentary

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Related Items