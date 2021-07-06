Dawn of the Dead HD DVD Unrated Director’s Cut Edition [310]

- Cast: Boyd Banks | Bruce Bohne | Hannah Lochner | Inna Korobkina | Jake Weber | Jayne Eastwood | Kevin Zegers | Kim Poirier | Kim Roberts | Lindy Booth | Louis Ferreira | Matt Frewer | Mekhi Phifer | Michael Barry | Michael Kelly | R.D. Reid | Sarah Polley | Ty Burrell | Ving Rhames
- Directors: Zack Snyder
- Project Name Dawn of the Dead (2004)
- Product Types: Movies & TV
- Formats: DVD
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers | Zombies
- Studios: Universal
- Original Release Date: March 19, 2004
- Rating: R
Dawn of the Dead HD DVD Unrated Director’s Cut Edition.
Special Features
- The Lost Tape: Andy's Terrifying Last Days Revealed
- Special Report: Zombie Invasion
- Undead Scenes
- Splitting Headaches: Anatomy of Exploding Heads
- Attack of the Living Dead
- Raising the Dead
- Feature Commentary
- Introduction by Director Zack Snyder
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
