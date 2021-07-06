Dawn of the Dead HD DVD Unrated Director’s Cut Edition [310]

Share Page Support Us
Dawn of the Dead HD DVD Unrated Director's Cut Edition

$12.99
$8.99
1 in stock
HD DVD
SKU: 210706-87976-1
UPC: 025193002624
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Dawn of the Dead HD DVD Unrated Director’s Cut Edition.

Special Features

  • The Lost Tape: Andy's Terrifying Last Days Revealed
  • Special Report: Zombie Invasion
  • Undead Scenes
  • Splitting Headaches: Anatomy of Exploding Heads
  • Attack of the Living Dead
  • Raising the Dead
  • Feature Commentary
  • Introduction by Director Zack Snyder

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
