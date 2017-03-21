Stake Land 2-Disc Special Edition DVD Set (2011) including 7 Prequel Short Films

View larger $29.95 $19.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

Genres: Action | Adventure | Horror | Thriller

Studio: Dark Sky Films | Glass Eye Pix

Original U.S. Release: October 1, 2010

Item Release Date: August 2, 2011

Rating: R

Details

America has fallen. A vampire scourge sweeps the nation, turning brother on brother and parent on child as the blood-hungry beasts take deeper and deeper hold upon the land. It s hard for the survivors to know whether to be more afraid of the creatures themselves or the violent religious groups that have sprung up in response, but there is clearly only one choice: fight or die.

Connor Paolo (GOSSIP GIRL) stars as Martin, a young man traveling with only his taciturn mentor a hardened fighter known simply as Mister as protection against this blasted earth in search of the rumoured safe haven of New Eden. Winner of the Midnight Madness Award at the Toronto International Film Festival and hailed as the American horror film of the year (Todd Brown, TwitchFilm.com), STAKE LAND establishes director Jim Mickle as a leader in the new generation of horror.

Special Features

Two feature-length cast and crew commentaries: Jim Mickle, Nick Damici, Connor Paolo, Larry Fessenden, Brent Kunkle, Peter Phok, Adam Folk, Ryan Samul, Graham Reznick and Jeff Grace

Going for the Throat: The Making of Stake Land Featurette by Eric Stanze

Seven (7) Short Film Character Prequels

Video Diaries by Jim Mickle: Pre-Production, Visual FX and Post Production

Storyboards

Toronto International Film Festival Premiere and Q&A

Specifications

Runtime: 98

Subtitles: English SDH

Audio: English 5.1

Number of Discs: 2

Aspect Ratio: 2.39:1 Anamorphic Widescreen

Region: 1

Cast: Adam Scarimbolo | Chance Kelly | Connor Paolo | Danielle Harris | Eilis Cahill | Gregory Jones | Heather Robb | James Godwin | Kelly McGillis | Larry Fessenden | Marianne Hagan | Michael Cerveris | Nick Damici | Sean Nelson | Stuart Rudin | Tim House | Traci Hovel | Vonia Arslanian

Directors: Jim Mickle

