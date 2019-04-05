Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Famous Monsters Magazine #90 (May 1972) Vincent Price, Christopher Lee, Peter Cushing 189138

Famous Monsters Magazine #90 (May 1972) Vincent Price, Christopher Lee, Peter Cushing 189138
View larger

$9.99

$8.99


1 in stock


magSKU: 190405-77716-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Acceptable - The item is used and may have obvious or significant wear but is still operational. The packaging may have creases, tears or small holes. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Christopher Lee | Peter Cushing | Vincent Price  items
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Horror | Monster Movies | Thrillers
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Famous Monsters Magazine #90 (May 1992) Vincent Price, Christopher Lee, Peter Cushing.

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. Cover is split at the spine. See photos for details.


Publication: Famous Monsters of Filmland
Subject: Christopher Lee | Peter Cushing | Vincent Price

Related Items

Ghost In The Shell – Andrew Osmond
Drive-In Massacre
Lucio Fulci’s Horror Manhattan Baby 3-Disc Limited Edition
Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin – Bloody Anthology
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Skull Outline Long Sleeve, Tank Top, Polo and Work Apparel
Alien Blood Drool Fleece Blanket
True Romance Motion Picture Soundtrack 25th Anniversary Limited Clear with White Splatter Vinyl Edition
Hardcore Henry Blu-ray + Digital HD
George A. Romero: Between Night and Dawn 3-Film Boxed Set Blu-ray + DVD – The Crazies, Season of the Witch, There’s Always Vanilla
My Dead Girlfriend Volume 1: A Tryst of Fate

Categories

Horror | Magazines & Newspapers | Monster Movies | Thrillers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *