Blood Simple Director-Approved Criterion Collection

Original U.S. Release: January 18, 1985
Item Release Date: September 20, 2016
Rating: R
Details
Joel and Ethan Coen’s career-long darkly comic road trip through misfit America began with this razor-sharp, hard-boiled neonoir set somewhere in Texas, where a sleazy bar owner releases a torrent of violence with one murderous thought. Actor M. Emmet Walsh looms over the proceedings as a slippery private eye with a yellow suit, a cowboy hat, and no moral compass, and Frances McDormand’s cunning debut performance set her on the road to stardom. The tight scripting and inventive style that have marked the Coens’ work for decades are all here in their first film, in which cinematographer Barry Sonnenfeld abandons black-and-white chiaroscuro for neon signs and jukebox colors that combine with Carter Burwell’s haunting score to lurid and thrilling effect. Blending elements from pulp fiction and low-budget horror flicks, Blood Simple reinvented the film noir for a new generation, marking the arrival of a filmmaking ensemble that would transform the American independent cinema scene.
Special Features
- New, restored 4K digital transfer, approved by cinematographer Barry Sonnenfeld and filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray
- New conversation between Sonnenfeld and the Coens about the film’s look, featuring Telestrator video illustrations
- New conversation between author Dave Eggers and the Coens about the film’s production, from inception to release
- New interviews with composer Carter Burwell, sound mixer Skip Lievsay, and actors Frances McDormand and M. Emmet Walsh
- Trailers
- PLUS: An essay by novelist and critic Nathaniel Rich
Specifications
- Runtime: 96 minutes
- Audio: 5.1 DTS Surround Sound
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English
Cast: Dan Hedaya | Deborah Neumann | Frances McDormand | John Getz | M. Emmet Walsh | Raquel Gavia | Samm-Art Williams | Van Brooks
Directors: Ethan Coen | Joel Coen
