Blood Simple Director-Approved Criterion Collection

View larger $29.95 From: $21.14 Use dropdown to see multiple styles available and all sizes for each one. \/ Choose From 2 Size and Style Options \/ Blu-ray $21.99 DVD $21.14 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock Blu-ray - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock DVD





Blu-ray SKU: 170209-62969-1

UPC: 715515186216

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: New DVD SKU: 170209-62969-2

UPC: 715515186315

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: New SKU: 170209-62969-1UPC: 715515186216Weight: 0.11 lbsCondition: NewSKU: 170209-62969-2UPC: 715515186315Weight: 0.11 lbsCondition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray | DVD

Genres: Crime | Mystery | Suspense | Thriller

Studio: Criterion

Original U.S. Release: January 18, 1985

Item Release Date: September 20, 2016

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Joel and Ethan Coen’s career-long darkly comic road trip through misfit America began with this razor-sharp, hard-boiled neonoir set somewhere in Texas, where a sleazy bar owner releases a torrent of violence with one murderous thought. Actor M. Emmet Walsh looms over the proceedings as a slippery private eye with a yellow suit, a cowboy hat, and no moral compass, and Frances McDormand’s cunning debut performance set her on the road to stardom. The tight scripting and inventive style that have marked the Coens’ work for decades are all here in their first film, in which cinematographer Barry Sonnenfeld abandons black-and-white chiaroscuro for neon signs and jukebox colors that combine with Carter Burwell’s haunting score to lurid and thrilling effect. Blending elements from pulp fiction and low-budget horror flicks, Blood Simple reinvented the film noir for a new generation, marking the arrival of a filmmaking ensemble that would transform the American independent cinema scene.

Special Features

New, restored 4K digital transfer, approved by cinematographer Barry Sonnenfeld and filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray

New conversation between Sonnenfeld and the Coens about the film’s look, featuring Telestrator video illustrations

New conversation between author Dave Eggers and the Coens about the film’s production, from inception to release

New interviews with composer Carter Burwell, sound mixer Skip Lievsay, and actors Frances McDormand and M. Emmet Walsh

Trailers

PLUS: An essay by novelist and critic Nathaniel Rich

Specifications

Runtime: 96 minutes

Audio: 5.1 DTS Surround Sound

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Language: English

Subtitles: English

Cast: Dan Hedaya | Deborah Neumann | Frances McDormand | John Getz | M. Emmet Walsh | Raquel Gavia | Samm-Art Williams | Van Brooks

Directors: Ethan Coen | Joel Coen

Related Items

Categories

Blu-ray | Crime | Criterion | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | DVD | Movies & TV | Mystery | Suspense | Thriller | Throwback Space