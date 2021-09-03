- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Book Based | Crime | Cult Cinema | Thrillers
- Studios: All Score
The Best of Edgar Wallace: Original Music from the German Cult Thrillers by Peter Thomas and Martin Bottcher RARE Vinyl Edition
This is pressing number 827 of 999 limited edition units.
Listen to the most roaring and groovy themes from the big screen series based on the novels by Edgar Wallace. For the first time the highlights and main themes of the soundtracks which became characteristic for the German crime movies have been compiled on one disc.
The tracks recorded between 1961 and 1971 reach from the manic jazzcapades of Peter Thomas, sometimes accompanied by shouting and shooting, to the more harmonic orchestral suites of Martin Böttcher. 25 out of the 28 works on this disc have been penned by these two grand masters of German film music.
A best of album in the truest sense of the word.
“Hallo, hier spricht Edgar Wallace!”
The vinyl edition is limited to 999 hand-numbered LPs.
Here is a list of films based on Edgar Wallace the tracks were composed for:
- 1971 Angels of Terror (based on the novel “The Angel of Terror”)
- 1969 Double Face (based on the novel “The Face in the Night”)
- 1968 Gorilla Gang (based on the novel “The Dark Eyes of London”)
- 1967 The College Girl Murders (based on the novel “The Terror”)
- 1966 Psycho-Circus (based on the novel “The Three Just Man” – uncredited)
- 1965 The Sinister Monk (based on the novel “The Terror”)
- 1965 Again the Ringer (based on the novel “Again the Ringer”)
- 1964 Traitor’s Gate (based on the novel “The Traitor’s Gate”)
- 1964 The Curse of the Hidden Vault (based on the novel “Angel Esquire”)
- 1964 Room 13 (based on the novel “Room 13”)
- 1963 The Indian Scarf (based on the novel “The Case of the Frightened Lady”)
- 1963 The Black Abbot (based on the novel “The Black Abbot”)
- 1963 The Squeaker (based on the novel “The Squeaker”)
- 1963 Der Fluch der gelben Schlange (based on the novel “The Yellow Snake”)
- 1962 The Inn on the River (based on the novel “The India-Rubber Men”)
- 1962 Der Hexer (TV Movie) (based on the novel “The Gaunt Stranger” and play “The Ringer”)
- 1962 The Door with Seven Locks (based on the novel “The Door with Seven Locks”)
- 1962 Secret of the Red Orchid (based on the novel “When the Gangs Came to London”)
- 1961 Die seltsame Gräfin (based on the novel “The Strange Countess”)
- 1961 The Forger of London (based on the novel “The Forger”)
- 1961 The Devil’s Daffodil (based on the novel “The Daffodil Mystery”)
- 1961 Clue of the New Pin (based on the novel – uncredited)
- 1961 Dead Eyes of London (based on the novel “The Dark Eyes of London”)
- 1961 Der grüne Bogenschütze (based on the novel “The Green Archer”)
Playlists
- Der Hexer by: Peter Thomas
- Der Hund Von Blackwood Castle by: Peter Thomas
- Der Gorilla Von Soho by: Peter Thomas
- Der Bucklige Von Soho by: Peter Thomas
- Der Zinker by: Peter Thomas
- Der Gruft Mit Dem Rätselschloss by: Peter Thomas
- Theme For Lucy by: Peter Thomas
- Der Schwarze Abt by: Martin Böttcher
- Der Fälscher Von London by: Martin Böttcher
- Aha! by: Peter Thomas
- Der Unheimliche Mönch by: Peter Thomas
- Das Geheimnis Der Weissen Nonne by: Peter Thomas
- Der Mönch Mit Der Peitsche by: Martin Böttcher
- The Hump by: Peter Thomas
- Sitar Cha-Cha by: Peter Thomas
- The Space Of Today by: Peter Thomas
- Der Mann Mit Dem Glasauge by: Peter Thomas
- Hit Him Where It Hurts by: Peter Thomas
- Bossa For Jane by: Peter Thomas
- Nora by: Peter Thomas
- Das Gasthaus An Der Themse by: Martin Böttcher
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Material: Vinyl
- People / Bands: Martin Böttcher | Peter Thomas
- Shows / Movies: Again the Ringer | Angels of Terror | Clue of the New Pin | Dead Eyes of London | Der Fluch der gelben Schlange | Der grüne Bogenschütze | Der Hexer | Die seltsame Gräfin | Double Face | Gorilla Gang | Psycho-Circus | Room 13 | Secret of the Red Orchid | The Black Abbot | The College Girl Murders | The Curse of the Hidden Vault | The Devil's Daffodil | The Door with Seven Locks | The Forger of London | The Indian Scarf | The Inn on the River | The Sinister Monk | The Squeaker | Traitor's Gate
- Genres: Book Based | Crime | Cult Cinema | Thrillers
- Studios / Manufacturers: All Score
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word | Music & Movie Formats > Vinyl
- Music Genres: Soundtracks