Men In Black: The Score 20th Anniversary Vinyl Edition by Danny Elfman (2017)
$21.99

$19.97


1 in stock


Vinyl
Part No: ETR068
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Columbia Tri-Star
Original U.S. Release: July 2, 1997
Item Release Date: December 1, 2017
Rating: PG-13
Details

Featured is the 20th Anniversary Vinyl Pressing of Danny Elfman’s 1997 Score to the cult classic Sci-Fi Action Comedy starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. The score is the perfect accompaniment to this cult classic film & really makes you feel the surreal.

Special Features

  • 20th Anniversary Edition pressed on silver colored wax
  • Limited to 500 copies
  • First ever vinyl reissue
  • Academy Award Nominee for Best Original Score (1997, Danny Elfman)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Linda Fiorentino | Rip Torn | Tommy Lee Jones | Tony Shalhoub | Vincent D'Onofrio | Will Smith
Directors: Barry Sonnenfeld
Project Name: Men In Black
Composers: Danny Elfman

