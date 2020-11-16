Share Page Support Us
Hallmark Keepsake Ornament – Thomas Kinkade St. Nicholas Circle Village Scene with Light (1998)

View larger

$12.99

$9.93


1 in stock


ornaSKU: 201116-83077-1
UPC: 015012438178
Part No: QX17556
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Genres: Comedy | Family | Fantasy
Studio: Hallmark
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Hallmark Keepsake Ornament – Thomas Kinkade St. Nicholas Circle Village Scene with Light (1998). The item is in great shape with some wear on the box. The light has not been tested and looks unused. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Material: Polyresin, Glass

