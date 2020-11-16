Final Fantasy X-2 PlayStation 2 PS2 with Manual Square Enix [B46]

View larger $9.99 $7.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





game SKU: 201116-83087-1

UPC: 662248903057

Part No: SLUS20672

Weight: 0.09 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Games | Video Games

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction

Studio: Square Enix

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Final Fantasy X-2 PlayStation 2 PS2 with Manual Square Enix.

The item is in very good shape with some wear on the sleeve. Game is untested and sold without warranty. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction | Square Enix | Video Games