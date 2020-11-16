Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Final Fantasy X PlayStation 2 PS2 with Manual Square Enix [B47]

Final Fantasy X PlayStation 2 PS2 with Manual Square Enix [B47]
View larger

$9.99

$7.99


1 in stock


gameSKU: 201116-83089-1
UPC: 662248901077
Part No: SLUS20312
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Games | Video Games
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction
Studio: Square Enix
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Final Fantasy X PlayStation 2 PS2 with Manual Square Enix.

The item is in very good shape with some wear on the sleeve. Game is untested and sold without warranty. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Related Items

G.I. Joe U.S.M.C. Boot Camp 12 inch Hasbro Fully Posable Figure (1998) [027]
Star Wars: Episode I OOM-9 with Blaster & Binoculars and Talking CommTech Chip (1998) [1220]
Kingdom Hearts 2 Official Strategy Guide Brady Games (2006) [659]
M&M’s Yellow Limited Edition Collectible Candy Dispenser Rebel Without A Clue (2003)
Marvel Comics Superhero Grid 24 x 36 inch Comics Poster
Planet of the Apes – Original Film Series Soundtrack Collection: Limited Edition 5-CD Box Set
Sci Fi (SyFy) Magazine (December 2006) Holiday Gift Guide [9231]
Action Comics: 80 Years of Superman Deluxe Edition Hardcover
Yu-Gi-Oh The Sacred Cards Prima Games Official Strategy Guide (November 2003) [12130]
Forrest J Ackerman Presents Mr. Monsters Movie Gold with Introduction by Stephen King (1st Edition, 1981)

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction | Square Enix | Video Games