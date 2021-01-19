Lot of 16 Original 8×10 inch Movie Press Photos [PHO1018]

$69.99
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Details
Lot of 16 Original 8×10 inch Movie Press Photos. The photos are in great shape with some bends and wear. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Some of the actors include:
- Sophia Loren
- Peter Finch
- Candice Bergen
- Art Garfunkel
- Marlon Brando
- Paul Newman
- Jackie Gleason
- Stuart Whitman
- Richard Burton
- John Travolta
- Jack Nickolson
- Mike Tyson (athlete)
- David Bowie
- Erik Estrada
- Woody Allen
Some of the films include:
Judith
- Carnal Knowledge
- Mutiny on the Bounty
- Sands of the Kalahari
- The Hustler
- The Long Shot
- Take the Money and Run
Specifications
- Pages: 16
