Lot of 16 Original 8×10 inch Movie Press Photos [PHO1018]

$69.99

$56.70


1 in stock


picsSKU: 210119-84528-1
Weight: 1.08 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Lot of 16 Original 8×10 inch Movie Press Photos. The photos are in great shape with some bends and wear. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Some of the actors include:

  • Sophia Loren
  • Peter Finch
  • Candice Bergen
  • Art Garfunkel
  • Marlon Brando
  • Paul Newman
  • Jackie Gleason
  • Stuart Whitman
  • Richard Burton
  • John Travolta
  • Jack Nickolson
  • Mike Tyson (athlete)
  • David Bowie
  • Erik Estrada
  • Woody Allen

Some of the films include:

Judith

  • Carnal Knowledge
  • Mutiny on the Bounty
  • Sands of the Kalahari
  • The Hustler
  • The Long Shot
  • Take the Money and Run

Specifications

  • Pages: 16


Filmography: Carnal Knowledge | Mutiny on the Bounty | Sands of the Kalahari | Take the Money and Run | The Hustler | The Long Shot
Subject: Art Garfunkel | Candice Bergen | David Bowie | Erik Estrada | Jack Nickolson | Jackie Gleason | John Travolta | Marlon Brando | Mike Tyson | Paul Newman | Peter Finch | Richard Burton | Sophia Loren | Stuart Whitman | Woody Allen

