Lot of 16 Original 8×10 inch Movie Press Photos [PHO1018]

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Details

Lot of 16 Original 8×10 inch Movie Press Photos. The photos are in great shape with some bends and wear. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Some of the actors include:

Sophia Loren

Peter Finch

Candice Bergen

Art Garfunkel

Marlon Brando

Paul Newman

Jackie Gleason

Stuart Whitman

Richard Burton

John Travolta

Jack Nickolson

Mike Tyson (athlete)

David Bowie

Erik Estrada

Woody Allen

Some of the films include:

Judith

Carnal Knowledge

Mutiny on the Bounty

Sands of the Kalahari

The Hustler

The Long Shot

Take the Money and Run

Specifications

Pages: 16



