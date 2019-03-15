Share Page Support Us
Criss Angel: Mindfreak Season 6 2-Disc DVD Edition

Criss Angel: Mindfreak Season 6 2-Disc DVD Edition
View larger

$12.99

$7.99


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 190315-77525-1
UPC: 733961231601
Part No: AAAE231601
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Adventure | Documentary | Reality TV
Studio: History / A&E
Item Release Date: January 11, 2011
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Criss Angel s unique blend of illusion and reality and his ability to push creative, physical, and mental boundaries have earned him the reputation as one of the most innovative performers of his day. Now the world-renowned mystifier takes his Mindfreak to unprecedented levels with six epic one-hour specials featuring his trademark and death-defying escapes and demonstrations.

This season, Criss attempts even more incredible illusions and amazing physical feats, including a spectacular jump across the Grand Canyon on a powerful new-age motorcycle, a mass vanish of more than 100 people, and a re-creation of the most dangerous Houdini escape ever (while hanging more than 4000 feet above the ground!). Criss will also attempt to walk up the side of the Luxor Hotel and Casino and combine two of his most acclaimed demonstrations when he tries to levitate more than 400 feet up in the air…and then vanish.

Special Features

  • The Secrets Behind Criss Angel's Tricks Featurette

Featured Tricks

  • DISC 1: The Grand Canyon Death Jump / Luxor Walk / Cement Shoes
  • DISC 2: 100 Gone / Smash / Levitation Vanish / Bonus

Specifications

  • Runtime: 264
  • Number of Discs: 2


Project Name: Criss Angel Mindfreak
Subject: Criss Angel

