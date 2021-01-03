Share Page Support Us
Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook Hardcover Edition

Hardcover BookSKU: 210103-84107-1
ISBN-10: 1683837983
ISBN-13: 9781683837985
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New

Studio: Insight Editions
Item Release Date: November 5, 2019
Details

Inspired by the cuisine from the exciting new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge themed lands at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook is the ultimate source for creating out-of-this-world meals and treats from a galaxy far, far away.

Join intergalactic gourmet Strono “Cookie” Tuggs for a mouthwatering journey into the cuisine of Black Spire Outpost and beyond.

From the swamps of Dagobah to the forests of Endor and the deserts of Jakku, chef extraordinaire Strono “Cookie” Tuggs has traveled countless light-years to compile the galaxy’s most delicious recipes into this unique volume.

With Cookie as your guide, journey to the streets of Black Spire Outpost and discover delectable delicacies such as Braised Shaak Roast, Nerf Kebabs, Mustafarian Lava Buns, Huttese Slime Pods, Spicy Mandalorian Stew, and much more.

Featuring seventy recipes—including sides, sauces, soups, breads, main courses, desserts, and drinks—this comprehensive cookbook is a hyperspace route to the tastiest treats in the galaxy, bringing a little taste of Black Spire Outpost right into your own home.

Specifications

  • Language: English
  • Size: 8 x 0.9 x 10 in
  • Pages: 176


Authors: Chelsea Monroe-Cassel | Marc Sumerak
Subject: Action | Adventure | Science Fiction | Star Wars

