The Dorama Encyclopedia: A Guide to Japanese TV Drama Since 1953 (2003)

The Dorama Encyclopedia: A Guide to Japanese TV Drama Since 1953 (2003)
Softcover BookSKU: 190702-78344-1
ISBN-10: 1880656817
ISBN-13: 9781880656815
Weight: 3.02 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Cult Television | Drama | Fantasy | Foreign Films | Martial Arts | Reality TV | Television
Studio: Stone Bridge Press
Item Release Date: November 1, 2003
Details

Deeply connected to Japanese anime, manga, music, and film is . . . Japanese TV. This encyclopedic survey of the next cultural tsunami to hit America has over one thousand entries—including production data, synopses, and commentaries—on everything from rubber-monster shows to samurai drama, from crime to horror, unlocking an entire culture’s pop history as never before. Over one hundred fifty of these shows have been broadcast on American TV, and more will follow, perhaps even such oddball fare as a Japanese “The Practice” and “Geisha Detective.” Indexed, with resources for fans, couch potatoes, and researchers.

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 448
  • Language: English
  • Size: 7 x 1 x 9 in


Authors: Jonathan Clements | Motoko Tamamuro

