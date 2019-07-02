Share Page Support Us
The Wretched Stone Hardcover 1st Edition (1991)

The Wretched Stone Hardcover 1st Edition (1991)
View larger

$18.99

$13.97


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 190702-78342-1
ISBN-10: 0395533074
ISBN-13: 9780395533079
Weight: 2.04 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Details

In a story recounted through the daily log of Captain Allan Hope, the sailors aboard the Rita Anne become mesmerized and transformed by a mysterious glowing rock, and only music and books can restore them to normal.

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 32
  • Size: 8.9 x 0.4 x 11 in
  • Language: English


Authors: Chris Van Allsburg

