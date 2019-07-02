The Wretched Stone Hardcover 1st Edition (1991)

View larger $18.99 $13.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Hardcover Book SKU: 190702-78342-1

ISBN-10: 0395533074

ISBN-13: 9780395533079

Weight: 2.04 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Book Based | Comedy | Comic Based | Family

Studio: Houghton Mifflin

Item Release Date: October 28, 1991

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In a story recounted through the daily log of Captain Allan Hope, the sailors aboard the Rita Anne become mesmerized and transformed by a mysterious glowing rock, and only music and books can restore them to normal.

The item is in great condition with a few small bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

Pages: 32

Size: 8.9 x 0.4 x 11 in

Language: English



Authors: Chris Van Allsburg

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Book Based | Comedy | Comic Based | Family | Hardcover Books | Houghton Mifflin | The Museum of Fantastic Art