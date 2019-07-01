Dick Clark’s The First 25 Years of Rock & Roll Hardcover 1st Edition (1988)

View larger $12.99 $6.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Hardcover Book SKU: 190701-78340-1

ISBN-10: 0517415976

Weight: 3.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Genres: Music Videos | Musical

Studio: Random House

Item Release Date: December 12, 1988

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Dick Clark’s The First 25 Years of Rock & Roll. Profiles the careers of top rock groups and performers from 1955 to 1988.

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears in dust cover, and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

Pages: 465

Language: English

Size: 11 x 8.5 x 1 in



Authors: Bruce Solomon | Michael Uslan

Related Items

Categories

Hardcover Books | Music Videos | Musical | Random House