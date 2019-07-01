Share Page Support Us
Dick Clark's The First 25 Years of Rock & Roll Hardcover 1st Edition (1988)

Dick Clark’s The First 25 Years of Rock & Roll Hardcover 1st Edition (1988)
View larger

$12.99

$6.97


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 190701-78340-1
ISBN-10: 0517415976
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Random House
Item Release Date: December 12, 1988
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Dick Clark’s The First 25 Years of Rock & Roll. Profiles the careers of top rock groups and performers from 1955 to 1988.

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears in dust cover, and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 465
  • Language: English
  • Size: 11 x 8.5 x 1 in


Authors: Bruce Solomon | Michael Uslan

