BOWIE: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams Graphic Novel Comic Hardcover Edition (2020)

Item Release Date: January 7, 2020

Inspired by the legendary David Bowie, BOWIE: Stardust, Rayguns, & Moonage Daydreams is the original graphic memoir of the great Ziggy Stardust!

This graphic novel chronicles the rise of Bowie’s career from obscurity to fame; and paralleled by the rise and fall of his alter ego as well as the rise and fall of Ziggy Stardust. As the Spiders from Mars slowly implode, Bowie wrestles with his Ziggy persona. The outcome of this internal conflict will change not only David Bowie, but also, the world.

Massively successful graphic novel of 2020. A New York Times Best Seller

Celebrity collaboration. Foreword by Neil Gaiman

Superstar artist. Illustrated by Michael Allred

Star-studded. Read of Bowie’s encounters with Elton John, Mark Bolan, The Rolling Stones, Elvis Presley, Jimi Hendrix, and more

Pages: 160

Language: English

Size: 8.5 x 0.7 x 11.25 in



Subject: David Bowie

Authors: Michael Allred | Steve Horton

Artists: Laura Allred

Foreword: Neil Gaiman

