Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

BOWIE: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams Graphic Novel Comic Hardcover Edition (2020)

BOWIE: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams Graphic Novel Comic Hardcover Edition (2020)
View larger
BOWIE: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams Graphic Novel Comic Hardcover Edition (2020)
BOWIE: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams Graphic Novel Comic Hardcover Edition (2020)
BOWIE: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams Graphic Novel Comic Hardcover Edition (2020)
BOWIE: Stardust, Rayguns & Moonage Daydreams Graphic Novel Comic Hardcover Edition (2020)

$39.99

$29.99


2 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 201023-82549-1
ISBN-10: 1683834488
ISBN-13: 9781683834489
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New

View All: David Bowie | Neil Gaiman  items
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Art and Culture | Fantasy
Studio: Insight Editions
Item Release Date: January 7, 2020
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Inspired by the legendary David Bowie, BOWIE: Stardust, Rayguns, & Moonage Daydreams is the original graphic memoir of the great Ziggy Stardust!

This graphic novel chronicles the rise of Bowie’s career from obscurity to fame; and paralleled by the rise and fall of his alter ego as well as the rise and fall of Ziggy Stardust. As the Spiders from Mars slowly implode, Bowie wrestles with his Ziggy persona. The outcome of this internal conflict will change not only David Bowie, but also, the world.

Special Features

  • Massively successful graphic novel of 2020. A New York Times Best Seller
  • Celebrity collaboration. Foreword by Neil Gaiman
  • Superstar artist. Illustrated by Michael Allred
  • Critically Acclaimed!
  • Star-studded. Read of Bowie’s encounters with Elton John, Mark Bolan, The Rolling Stones, Elvis Presley, Jimi Hendrix, and more

Specifications

  • Pages: 160
  • Language: English
  • Size: 8.5 x 0.7 x 11.25 in


Subject: David Bowie
Authors: Michael Allred | Steve Horton
Artists: Laura Allred
Foreword: Neil Gaiman

Related Items

Marvel Deadpool Collectible Figurine with Taco Truck Die-cast Truck 1:24 Scale Vehicle
Dark Tower: The Gunslinger Born Comic No. 3 (June 2007) Stephen King [C64]
The Monster Times Volume 1 Number 2 Including Centerfold Poster by Gray Morrow (February 16, 1972)
8 Mile Original Soundtrack Album CD Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture
Lawrence of Arabia Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Recording Limited Vinyl Edition (2018)
Naruto 31 x 42 inch Fabric Banner Poster – Sasuke Uchiha and Kakashi Hatake [A90]
50 Years of Star Trek DVD
The Matrix Reloaded Series Two Trinity Falls Action Figure (2003) Carrie-Anne Moss
Easy Rider – Live Free Ride Free 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Marvel Universe MiniMates Toys 4-Pack – Peter Parker, Spider-Man, Kingpin and Bullseye [Diamond Select/Art Asylum]

Categories

Adventure | Art and Culture | Cult Flavor | Fantasy | Hardcover Books | Insight Editions | The Museum of Fantastic Art