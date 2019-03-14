The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season 3-Disc Blu-ray Special Edition with Exclusive Cryptozoic Trading Card

View larger $19.99 $11.99 - Select Qty - 1

Original U.S. Release: October 31, 2010

Item Release Date: October 4, 2011

Rating: TV-14

After waking from a coma in an abandoned hospital, police officer Rick Grimes finds the world he knew gone – ravaged by a zombie epidemic of apocalyptic proportions. Nearby, on the outskirts of Atlanta, a small encampment struggles to survive as ‘the dead’ stalk them at every turn. Can Rick and the others hold onto their humanity as they fight to live in this terrifying new world? And, amidst dire conditions and personal rivalries, will they ultimately survive one another? AMC’s The Walking Dead is an epic, survival adventure series from the director of The Shawshank Redemption and the producer of The Terminator and Aliens.

Audio Commentaries on all six episodes

Featurettes, extra footage & more from the complete first season

Pilot Episode: The Black & White Version

We Are The Walking Dead

Bring Out The Dead: KNB and The Art Of Making Zombies

Digital Decay: The VFX of The Walking Dead

No More Room In Hell: The Walking Dead Phenomenon

Adapting The Dead

Killer Conversations: Frank Darabont & Greg Nicotero

Exclusive Cryptozoic Trading Card

Cast: Alanna Masterson | Andrew Lincoln | Chandler Riggs | Christian Serratos | Danai Gurira | Emily Kinney | Jeffrey Dean Morgan | Josh McDermitt | Lauren Cohan | Lennie James | Melissa McBride | Norman Reedus | Ross Marquand | Seth Gilliam | Sonequa Martin-Green | Steven Yeun

Authors: Frank Darabont | Paul Ruditis | Robert Kirkman

Subject: The Walking Dead

